WANE-TV
Dupont Hospital announces first birth of 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason.
inkfreenews.com
Cheri Ann Kline
Cheri Ann Kline, Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, at the age of 72. She was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Flint, Mich., to Marcelyn Sue (Ennis) and Robert James Bezenah. She grew up in Michigan and graduated in 1968 from high school in Flushing, Mich. She then attended nursing school in Flint, graduating as an LPN in 1969.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne remembers trailblazer Brenda Robinson
Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA. Robinson spent her 78 years working to help children through Allen County courts, Fort Wayne classrooms, the Black College Club and the YMCA.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne homicide numbers decrease big in 2022
Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021. Fort Wayne's homicide count was almost halved from 2021.
WNDU
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off
(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
WANE-TV
Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’
FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
inkfreenews.com
Deary To Retire As President, CEO Of Boys & Girls Clubs Of Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY — As the new year rolls in, Kevin Deary, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, will officially retire after serving kids for 39 years. Tami Hicks has been tapped to take the helm of the organization. “I’m excited about our new leader....
WNDU
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, U.S. 30, east of North CR 200W, Warsaw. Driver: David O. Bradley, 35, North CR 200W, Valparaiso. Bradley’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 7:50 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, Anchorage...
WANE-TV
One dead in New Year’s Day crash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash on New Year’s Day that left a man dead. Police responded to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3 a.m. That’s near Vesey Park. Police were advised a car was on fire.
inkfreenews.com
Food Bank Of Northern Indiana To Hold Local Distribution Events
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced six food distribution events this January in a few area counties, including Kosciusko. Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. Distributions are done via drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle with your trunk open to receive items. If your trunk does not open, there will be a designated area for self-loading.
inkfreenews.com
Ginger Slisher Earns The Title Of Miss Cardinal
FULTON — “I believe we’ve got to invest our lives into something that’s bigger than ourselves,” stated Ginger Slisher, Fulton. “When we work on developing our leadership ability and other skill mixes, we can go anywhere we want in life.” Slisher is serving as Miss Cardinal, a branch of the Miss America Pageant. This June she will be competing for the title of Miss Indiana.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
inkfreenews.com
Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident
WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
WANE-TV
Watch thousands of balloons fall at Science Central
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For those who won’t be staying up ’til midnight to ring in the new year, Science Central has another way to celebrate during the daytime Saturday. Thousands of balloons are falling from the heights of Science Central for “Countdown to Noon”. Families...
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
inkfreenews.com
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Michael E. Barnett — UPDATED
Michael E. Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Mike was born June 20, 1944, in Muncie, the son of (the late) Glenn M. and Ruth (Leifheit) Barnett. Mike served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and went on to work as a firefighter at Wright Patterson AFB until 1970 when he left to become an Indiana State Police trooper.
inkfreenews.com
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
