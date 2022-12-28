The over 1,300 parking spaces across from Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge is the largest free lot in Park City. Its days could be numbered. The resort has made clear in its base area redevelopment designs that paid parking is coming. For the additional buildings they want to construct, they expect to have about 450 fewer parking spaces than what the city’s code requires. According to a staff report, Deer Valley has said it can build the roughly 2,200 required stalls if the planning commission does not grant the parking exceptions.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 16 DAYS AGO