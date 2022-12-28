Read full article on original website
Related
Deer Valley at capacity Wednesday
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, lift tickets are sold out at Deer Valley and the Snow Park parking lot is full, according to a resort spokesperson. Skiers looking to go to the resort are encouraged to use free Park City Transit. Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming...
Planning commission asks Deer Valley for more Snow Park alternatives
The Park City Planning Commission spent three hours talking through the transportation aspects of Deer Valley’s Snow Park redevelopment plan and hearing from skeptical residents. As part of its plans for a massive redevelopment of the area where people now park, Deer Valley wants Park City Municipal to give...
Park City Planning Commission to review transit piece of Deer Valley’s proposed Snow Park project
The over 1,300 parking spaces across from Deer Valley’s Snow Park Lodge is the largest free lot in Park City. Its days could be numbered. The resort has made clear in its base area redevelopment designs that paid parking is coming. For the additional buildings they want to construct, they expect to have about 450 fewer parking spaces than what the city’s code requires. According to a staff report, Deer Valley has said it can build the roughly 2,200 required stalls if the planning commission does not grant the parking exceptions.
Deer Valley residents not wild about parking lot development plans
Neighbors who formed the “Protect The Loop” citizen group have released results of their resident survey. The group questioned over 1,000 people, over 90% of whom pay taxes in Park City limits, according to survey organizers. More than half of respondents live in Lower Deer Valley, and almost...
Storm adds uncertainty to strong holiday travel demand
Concerns about illness or inflation aren’t stopping Americans from hitting the roads and airports this holiday season. But a massive winter storm might. Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0