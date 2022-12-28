ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild

A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas. Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of running red light, causing fatal Dearborn crash charged with murder

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old man was charged Friday with several felonies, including murder, stemming from a Dearborn crash that killed a woman earlier this week. Authorities say that when a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop Chance Robert Murphy for speeding Monday on Michigan Avenue, he ran a red light at Gulley and crashed into a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEARBORN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Services set for four family members killed in Ohio crash

Funeral services are set for New Year’s Day for four family members, all with Livingston County connections, who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton, her daughters; 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Family of Dominick Calhoun wants to appeal mother's parole ruling

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a 4-year-old boy who was killed by his mother and her boyfriend in Argentine Township in 2010 is looking to fight her parole. After a Michigan Parole Board decision, Corrine Baker is set to be released sometime in April. April 2023 is her earliest release date after she served 13 years behind bars.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Historic Jackson home trashed by renters

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
JACKSON, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake

A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy