Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Truck driver charged in deaths of Livingston County woman, her daughters, son-in-law and unborn grandchild
A Florida man has been charged with five counts of vehicular homicide following a crash that killed a Livingston County woman and several other members of her family. 29-year-old Dayren Rocubert was driving the tractor trailer that cross over the median on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton, on Christmas Eve. The truck struck two vehicles with family members traveling together for the holidays.
Detroit News
Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash
A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas. Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.
Drunk Driver Flies Through the Air, Crashes in Front of Michigan Cop
Whoa. As New Year's Eve approaches, this is a good reminder to us all to never drink and drive... A drunk driving arrest literally landed directly in front of a Lansing, Mich., police officer earlier this month. The Lansing Police Department shared to Facebook this week a dashcam video of...
New Year's Eve traffic stop in Detroit leads to drug bust, driver's arrest: MSP
A Detroit driver is facing multiple charges after Michigan State Police discovered drugs in their car during a New Year’s Eve traffic stop.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
fox2detroit.com
Driver ends up on shore of Hines Park's Nankin Lake after running stop sign, causing crash
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver crashed along the shore of Nankin Lake after running a stop sign in Livonia on Thursday evening. Police were called to the area of Hines Drive on the border of Livonia and Westland, around 6 p.m. According to police, a 59-year-old Redford Township...
fox2detroit.com
Man accused of running red light, causing fatal Dearborn crash charged with murder
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A 29-year-old man was charged Friday with several felonies, including murder, stemming from a Dearborn crash that killed a woman earlier this week. Authorities say that when a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy tried to stop Chance Robert Murphy for speeding Monday on Michigan Avenue, he ran a red light at Gulley and crashed into a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
30-year-old Macomb County man struck, killed by driver while crossing road overnight
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old Macomb County man was struck by a car and killed while walking across a road just before midnight. Officials said the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 29) at the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and Garfield Road in Clinton Township. A 30-year-old...
wlen.com
Vacant ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian Catches Fire Saturday Morning
Adrian, MI – Three Lenawee County fire departments responded to a fire at the old ProMedica Bixby Hospital in Adrian just before 7am this morning. Adrian City Fire Captain, AJ Armstrong, talked to WLEN News just before 8am today about what happened at the vacant building. He said that...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Services set for four family members killed in Ohio crash
Funeral services are set for New Year’s Day for four family members, all with Livingston County connections, who were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton, her daughters; 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect
DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car. Detroit police said that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
Snowmobiler from Macomb County dies after struck multiple times while crossing U.P. highway
A Macomb County woman is dead after officials said she was struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.
abc12.com
Family of Dominick Calhoun wants to appeal mother's parole ruling
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The family of a 4-year-old boy who was killed by his mother and her boyfriend in Argentine Township in 2010 is looking to fight her parole. After a Michigan Parole Board decision, Corrine Baker is set to be released sometime in April. April 2023 is her earliest release date after she served 13 years behind bars.
Saginaw County girl with ‘brightest soul’ dies of flu month before 4th birthday
BRIDGEPORT, MI — A month before what would have been her fourth birthday, a Saginaw County child died of an illness. As a result, a family friend has started a GoFundMe campaign to help lessen the burden of funeral costs for the late girl’s grieving parents. Morgan L....
WLNS
Historic Jackson home trashed by renters
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
‘Devastating loss’: Victims in Ohio Turnpike pileup identified
One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child. Three of the victims have been identified.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Woman found dead on Fenton Township lake
A Lenawee County woman was found deceased only a Fenton Township lake on Wednesday. The Tri-County Times reports that deputies with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at about 10 a.m. to the 5000 block of Islandview Drive in Fenton Township after a homeowner called 911 after an SUV was reported to be blocking the driveway of a homeowner.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
Comments / 1