New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
Acadian ambulance driver killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An Acadian ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) -- identified as 36-year-old John Mitchell Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still...
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
New Orleans 16-year-old killed on holiday family trip in California

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/KTVU) - Family, friends, and classmates are mourning the loss of Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, who was killed while visiting his family in the Bay Area of California for Christmas. The 16-year-old Edna Karr sophomore was with his mother, Nakia Banks, visiting his aunt in...
City Council takes steps for national police chief search

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council takes steps to ensure a national search for a new police chief. Council members say the issue is too critical, not to consider the best candidates available from across the country. When Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Michelle Woodfork as the city’s new...
Residents express concerns about West End water leak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - *UPDATE* Less than two hours after our story ran on a major leak at West End, the sewerage and water Board responded. Several trucks were on the scene tonight trying to stop the leak, which some say has caused low water pressure in the area. The...
Storms Friday bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Humidity returns and brings storms with it for Friday. Fog will be possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning when a line of storms will move through the area. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat with these storms. The system will move through slowly, leading to one to three inches of rainfall across the area. This may cause street flooding.
