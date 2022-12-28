Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
New Year's Eve in America:Places to Countdown to 2022Corrie WritingNew York City, NY
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
fox8live.com
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
fox8live.com
Interim NOPD Chief Woodfork picks new deputy superintendents
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a tough first week as interim chief, Michelle Woodfork is hoping for an arrest soon in the high-profile murder of a comedian at the downtown Rouses. Woodfork is announcing two new deputy superintendents as she lays the groundwork for a more effective department, which she hopes to grow by 300 officers within the next two years.
fox8live.com
Acadian ambulance driver killed in foggy crash near Slidell, State Police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An Acadian ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) -- identified as 36-year-old John Mitchell Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still...
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
fox8live.com
Mississippi man driving ambulance dies in crash near Slidell, State Police say
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An Acadian ambulance driver from Mississippi died early Sunday (Jan. 1) in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Slidell, Louisiana State Police said. The victim -- identified as 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula -- was wearing a seat belt, but still sustained fatal injuries when...
fox8live.com
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
fox8live.com
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
fox8live.com
New Orleans 16-year-old killed on holiday family trip in California
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/KTVU) - Family, friends, and classmates are mourning the loss of Thomas Smith Jr., also known as Paulie, who was killed while visiting his family in the Bay Area of California for Christmas. The 16-year-old Edna Karr sophomore was with his mother, Nakia Banks, visiting his aunt in...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
fox8live.com
Family and friends of Southern University nursing student killed in mass shooting remember her life
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family and friends of the Southern University nursing student killed in a mass shooting remembered her life. Through tears, those who knew and loved Courtney Hughes held a balloon release in Algiers, followed by a second line. The 19-year-old was one of two people killed early...
fox8live.com
City Council takes steps for national police chief search
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans City Council takes steps to ensure a national search for a new police chief. Council members say the issue is too critical, not to consider the best candidates available from across the country. When Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced Michelle Woodfork as the city’s new...
fox8live.com
Residents express concerns about West End water leak
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - *UPDATE* Less than two hours after our story ran on a major leak at West End, the sewerage and water Board responded. Several trucks were on the scene tonight trying to stop the leak, which some say has caused low water pressure in the area. The...
fox8live.com
Storms Friday bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Humidity returns and brings storms with it for Friday. Fog will be possible overnight Thursday into Friday morning when a line of storms will move through the area. Heavy rainfall is the biggest threat with these storms. The system will move through slowly, leading to one to three inches of rainfall across the area. This may cause street flooding.
Comments / 0