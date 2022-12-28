I'm a professional stylist. Here are 18 of the best red-carpet looks celebrities wore this year.

Several celebrities — like Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Taylor Swift — wore stunning outfits on the red carpet in 2022. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

I'm a professional stylist who was wowed by a number of celebrity red-carpet looks this year.

Singers like Kelly Rowland and Taylor Swift dressed to impress at the American Music Awards.

Stars Letitia Wright and Emily Blunt wore stunning dresses to movie premieres.

Kelly Rowland at the 2022 American Music Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland paired animal print with sleek gloves.

The multi-award-winning singer has had a lot of great looks this year, but I was particularly stunned when she walked at the American Music Awards.

She graced the carpet with a floor-length, animal-print Nicolas Jebran dress paired with long black gloves that gave it a daring edge.

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2022 Oscars. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o stole the red carpet at the Oscars.

The "Black Panther" star owned the Oscars red carpet while wearing a gold-sequin number with floral embellishments.

The sparkling look was the perfect texture of sequins dazzled in over 15 carats of De Beers diamonds.

Nyong'o always stuns on the red carpet, but this particular look was exceptional.

Hailey Bieber at the 2022 Met Gala. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber knows how to deliver on glam.

The model wore a white Saint Laurent gown that was both angelic and glamorous to the 2022 Met Gala.

The dress sported a high neckline, and the white-feather cape elevated the entire outfit.

She perfectly finished the look with a sleek bun and jewels.

D-Nice at the 2022 American Music Awards. Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

D-Nice sported an all-white look with a matching hat.

The famous DJ always dresses to impress.

He wore an all-white Dolce & Gabbana suit to the 2022 American Music Awards, pairing it with a white hat to tie together the look with his signature style.

Ashley Graham at the 2023 Pirelli Calendar event. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Ashley Graham proved a simple look can make an impact.

During the presentation of the 2023 Pirelli Calendar, the supermodel wore a satin green dress by the namesake designer, Etro Pirelli.

The wrap dress is an excellent example of wearing something simple and making it glamorous.

Maya Rudolph at the Los Angeles "Disenchanted" premiere. Emma McIntyre/GA/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph often wears bright colors on the red carpet.

The comedian constantly delivers on style, often wearing a range of bold colors and long-drape looks.

This year, she turned heads by wearing a bright-red, long-sleeved Valentino dress to the Los Angeles "Disenchanted" premiere.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 American Music Awards. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Taylor Swift gave jumpsuits a fun moment.

The singer took the stage at the American Music Awards and won multiple accolades, but I couldn't take my eyes off her glittering, gold jumpsuit by the Blonds.

The beaded, backless number had a plunging neckline and belt that cinched at the waist. She finished the look with an open-toed heel and sword-shaped earrings.

There's something to say about what a jumpsuit can do on the red carpet.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 2022 Emmys. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in an all-black ensemble.

The "Abbott Elementary" actress shared an inspiring Emmys acceptance speech and brought down the house wearing a blinged-out single braid and a custom Brandon Blackwood gown.

The jewels across her eyes and in her hair elevated the sleek, all-black look.

Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Zendaya mixed things up with a cropped look.

Zendaya never misses a red-carpet look .

I think one of her top outfits of the year was her Oscars ensemble, which included a long sequin skirt and a white crop top.

The custom Valentino look designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli was daring and added a youthfulness to the traditional event.

Salma Hayek at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Salma Hayek expertly pulled off this corset dress.

The "House of Gucci" star attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London wearing a red Vivienne Westwood corset dress. The custom number was created to perfectly fit the actress.

Hayek also wore a pair of pink dangling earrings to finish the look.

Allison Janney at the Los Angeles "The People We Hate at the Wedding" premiere. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/Getty Images

Allison Janney had a sheer moment.

Janney stunned at the Los Angeles premiere of "The People We Hate at the Wedding" with a sheer Naeem Khan gown. The dress sported a high neckline and lattice-ribbon detailing on the arms and shoulders.

The actress rocked the look with a bob and black heels.

Letitia Wright at the London "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Letitia Wright looked powerful in custom Prada.

The "Black Panther" star dazzled at the London "Wakanda Forever" premiere with a custom sequined Prada dress draped in hundreds of crystals.

She also wore a Cartier panther ring, which spoke to the power of the look and the movie she was in.

Janelle Monáe at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe made a statement with a dramatic black-and-white number.

During the CFDA Fashion Awards, the "Glass Onion" star wore a black-and-white Thom Browne dress with a voluminous train that cinched at the waistline and transformed into a cape.

They finished the look with a boot-like shoe that spelled out "New York" on the heel.

Emily Blunt at the New York premiere of "The English." Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Prime Video

Emily Blunt embraced the Y2K glitter trend.

"The Devil Wears Prada" actress continues to stun on the red carpet, including this year at the New York premiere of "The English."

She wore a burnt-orange, glittery Prada dress with reflective copper, gold, and yellow-gold sequins.

Lashana Lynch at the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. David M. Benett/Getty Images

Lashana Lynch looked incredible in magenta.

Attending the 2022 Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, the "No Time to Die" star wore a magenta cashmere turtleneck and a matching Roksanda ruching paper-bag skirt that added an edge to the look.

The bold color was amazing and paired wonderfully with the silver René Caovilla sandals.

Angela Bassett at the Los Angeles "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Angela Bassett looked regal in her bright-purple gown.

At the Los Angeles premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Bassett wore a purple gown designed by Moschino. This dress' peplum style and flare added a new layer to the purple hues.

The actress also wore platform heels by Le Silla.

Bianca Lawson at EBONY'S 2022 Power 100 gala. JC Olivera/Getty Images

Bianca Lawson knows how to pull off bright colors.

At this year's Ebony Power 100 event, the "Queen Sugar" star wore a strapless, bright-green Aliétte gown.

She accessorized with gold rings and wore her hair styled in a simple, sleek bun, in turn drawing more attention to the dress.

Melissa Fumero at the Los Angeles "Blockbuster" premiere. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Melissa Fumero made a statement by wearing Hervé Léger.

The "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" actress wore a tight-fitting Hervé Léger dress to the Los Angeles "Blockbuster" premiere.

The cutouts in the front made a bold, stylish statement, and I expect we'll see more of this style of dress in the coming year.

Fumero paired it back with an open-toed crystal shoe and a purse with a matching design.