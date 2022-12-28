ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 actors we'd like to see in Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out 3'

By Eammon Jacobs,Ayomikun Adekaiyero
 4 days ago
Daniel Kaluuya, Willem Dafoe, and Olivia Cooke.

  • Rian Johnson recruited two great ensemble casts for "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion."
  • And the director's deal with Netflix includes a third "Knives Out" film.
  • Here are 10 stars that could flourish in "Knives Out 3."
"Glass Onion."

Director Rian Johnson and British star Daniel Craig have reunited once again for another "Knives Out" mystery with 2022's "Glass Onion," which sees Craig's imitable detective Benoit Blanc head to a billionaire's Greek island to solve a new mind-bending mystery.

The film also hides plenty of surprising cameos among the thrilling twists and turns, and it's clear that Johnson is full of ideas for Benoit Blanc. And since Netflix bought the "Knives Out" sequel rights in 2021 (for an eye-watering $450 million) the director has already started work on the story for the next sequel .

So, here are a few suggestions for who should star in "Knives Out 3."

Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke at the "House of the Dragon" world premiere.

The first season of "House of the Dragon" was full of breakout stars who are likely to go far in Hollywood.

We can see one of them making the jump to film in the next "Knives Out" film. Olivia Cooke is our choice simply because she had the best portrayal of emotional range , something that is necessary for the highs and lows of a "Knives Out" movie.

Plus, it would be a fun shift to go from one big genre to another, swapping her medieval dresses for the beautiful costumes that were seen in "Glass Onion."

Jack Quaid
Jack Quaid.

"Knives Out" seems to include up-and-coming stars and there's no one more up-and-coming right now than Jack Quaid.

From having his start as "that guy that killed Rue" in "The Hunger Games," Quaid is now the lead in one of the best superhero series, "The Boys," one of the stars of the biggest horror franchise, "Scream," and about to star in Christian Nolan's next movie, "Oppenheimer."

Quaid can believably play both trustworthy and untrustworthy characters as shown in his aforementioned projects, which is crucial for a murder mystery.

Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg at San Diego Comic Con 2022.

Another star that we would love to see join Rian Johnson's list of "Knives Out" is Amandla Stenberg.

Stenberg is a great performer, and has the natural style to fit in with the series. And she already starred in a horror whodunnit comedy earlier this year with "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies."

In addition, if Stenberg, who played Rue in "The Hunger Games," gets to kill Quaid, it would be a full-circle moment for what went down when the actors first came across each other.

Keith David
Keith David at the 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con.

Johnson also loves to pick out brilliant but criminally overlooked actors in his "Knives Out" series, such as Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn in "Glass Onion."

Keith David has a long list of roles in iconic movies such as "The Princess and The Frog" and "The Thing." "Knives Out 3" could be an opportunity to bring him back onto center stage.

Plus, David and Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc would just be a really funny fit together.

Camila Mendes
Camila Mendes at the 2022 Met Gala.

Next year, "Riverdale" will air its final season, and every member of the main cast will be free to explore projects for the first time since 2017. So it is possible that one of the cast will end up in director Rian Johnson's eyesight, and our money is on Camila Mendes.

Mendes had a brilliant breakthrough performance in this year's "Do Revenge." Judging by her interview tour for the film, the actor is funny and charming in real life, which would make her fit seamlessly into a "Knives Out" cast.

Plus, as explained by her recent TikTok , Mendes spent most of her 20s on "Riverdale." She has paid her dues and deserves a moment in the spotlight.

Jenna Ortega
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in "Wednesday."

Jenna Ortega is no stranger to whodunnits thanks to "Scream," "X," and Netflix's "Wednesday," but it'd be great to see how she handles a Rian Johnson script.

Ortega has proven time and again that she can handle witty, comedic delivery, and she could be a truly fun addition to the threequel.

Plus, it'd be a solid way for the star to show off her range after playing the titular dark daughter in "Wednesday" to avoid being typecast in the future.

But it could be hugely entertaining to see some of Ortega's snark opposite Benoit in the middle of a mystery. And if Johnson wants to throw in a funky dance number for her too, then that'd be just great.

Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya as Otis Haywood Jr. in "Nope."

Daniel Kaluuya is arguably one of the most talented British stars working today, and there isn't a project that he hasn't thrown his all into.

But "Knives Out 3" could let him stretch those comedic limbs that audiences have seen glimpses of in "Get Out," "Queen & Slim," "Widows," and "Nope."

Kaluuya's also an expert at holding his own in a large ensemble, and his dynamite screen presence would undoubtedly add some unique intensity to whatever mystery Johnson's cooking up for the third film.

He'd be perfect to play one of the unscrupulous suspects involved with the murder Benoit will inevitably investigate.

Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza as Harper in "The White Lotus."

Let's face it: Aubrey Plaza 's signature deadpan performances are utterly hilarious no matter what show or movie she's in, and that would really lend itself to a "Knives Out" mystery.

The "Parks and Recreation" star clearly revels in delivering varied performances if "Life After Beth," "Legion," "Ingrid Goes West," and "The White Lotus" are anything to go by.

Plaza just seems like the perfect fit for a Rian Johnson whodunnit, but we have one condition with casting her: She has to be a killer. If only so she can verbally duel Benoit.

But seriously, think of the mischievous fun the star could have with a role like that in "Knives Out 3."

Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

Come on, this is a no-brainer.

Willem Dafoe has a certain type of chaotic energy that would just be incredible in the whodunnit setting. Don't worry, this isn't a suggestion that he could play the killer, because, quite frankly, that would be too predictable.

But having Dafoe die towards the beginning would be a great way of keeping audiences on their toes, since he's become a beloved star over the years thanks to a wide variety of projects like "Spider-Man," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," "John Wick," and "The Lighthouse."

Thankfully, "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" prove that just because the victim dies in the opening doesn't mean they're completely absent from the film from there on out.

Johnson loves pulling the rug from under the audience with a good flashback twist. So Dafoe would still have plenty to do.

Matt Berry
Matt Berry as Laszlo Cravensworth in "What We Do in the Shadows."

Yes, the internet's favorite absurd British comedy star absolutely needs to work with Rian Johnson.

From "Garth Marenghi's Darkplace," "The IT Crowd," and "Toast of London," Matt Berry's unique screen presence and brilliant cadence has really struck a chord with audiences.

And anyone who's seen " What We Do In The Shadows" will want to see Berry take on Benoit Blanc in "New York Cit-ay."

While Berry would thrive in any role in "Knives Out 3," audiences would be in for a treat if he played the killer in the sequel. This is all without mentioning the potential for hilariously over-the-top outfits.

