Baltimore teen dies after being hit by car on Christmas

An 18-year-old died after being hit by a car overnight on Christmas in Brooklyn Park.

Anne Arundel County Police said Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, of Baltimore, stepped onto Church Street as an oncoming Chevy pickup was driving through.

The truck struck Ho-Macz, killing him. Police say the driver remained on scene, and even attempted to provide medical aid to Ho-Macz.

Police have not determined the official cause of the crash.