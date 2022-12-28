ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore teen dies after being hit by car on Christmas

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vaK2p_0jwhL30e00

An 18-year-old died after being hit by a car overnight on Christmas in Brooklyn Park.

Anne Arundel County Police said Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, of Baltimore, stepped onto Church Street as an oncoming Chevy pickup was driving through.

The truck struck Ho-Macz, killing him. Police say the driver remained on scene, and even attempted to provide medical aid to Ho-Macz.

Police have not determined the official cause of the crash.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Woman killed, man injured in East Baltimore shooting on New Year's Day

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in East Baltimore that occurred on New Year's Day. At approximately 3:29AM, officers responded to a report of a Shot Spotter alert in the 700 block of North Glover Street. Once there, officers located a woman suffering from apparent...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

7-year-old shot and killed in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed in west Baltimore Friday evening.  Around 6 p.m. Friday evening, police responded to a home in the 2100 block of Presbury St. for a reported shooting.When they entered the home, they found the boy upstairs suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, police said. They also found an 18-year-old in the home who was initially taken into custody, but is now under psychiatric evaluation. Police said the child received immediate medical attention, and was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead."What we have is an unfortunate, very tragic incident with yet another child losing a life in Baltimore City", BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a press conference following the incident.  Mayor Brandon Scott also spoke.  "We all should go to sleep with a heavy heart, heavy mind, heavy eyes tonight because this could happen to anyone.", the mayor said.  "What we have to talk about and what I challenge everyone to think about is the 'why'. Why are people shooting and killing each other?"WJZ will provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four

BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie."My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back. He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four."You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
wmar2news

January 2023 Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

BALTIMORE — During the month of December Baltimore City recorded 23 homicides and 36 non-fatal shootings. Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city. Here is January 2023:. 1/1/2023 - 3:29am: A woman was shot in the 700 block of North...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police: 8 arrested following Towson disturbance

TOWSON, MD—Police say eight people were arrested following a disturbance in the Towson area on Friday. During the evening hours on December 30, officers with the Baltimore County Police Department handled several incidents in Towson while managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after local venues closed.
TOWSON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

12-year-old reported missing in Randallstown

RANDALLSTOWN, MD – Police in Baltimore County have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Randallstown child.  12-year-old Theil Thomas is 5’7″ tall and weighs120lbs. Theil was last seen in the Randallstown area wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants, with a grey book bag. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post 12-year-old reported missing in Randallstown appeared first on Shore News Network.
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
wnav.com

Fatal Car Crash in Brooklyn Park, MD Early on Christmas Day

Early on Christmas morning, at about 3:30, a Brooklyn park man hit a Baltimore teenager who stepped into the roadway where the man was driving his Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. He called 911, and Anne Arundel County Police say that 25-year-old Ezer Yanez tried to help 18-year-old Carlos Enrique Ho-Macz, by rendering first aid. But, police say Ho-Macz was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will determine what exactly killed the teen. Yesterday the FBI assisted in identifying the dead teen. The driver was not hurt.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

48K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy