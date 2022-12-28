ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Hits $1 Billion Globally, Fastest 2022 Release to Reach Box Office Milestone

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tt0B3_0jwhKpfs00

Avatar: The Way of Water ” has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket in just 14 days, becoming the fastest movie this year to cross the coveted box office milestone.

In total, only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark, a short list that includes “Top Gun: Maverick” (which took 31 days to clear the benchmark ) and “Jurassic World Dominion” (which took more than four months to join the club). By comparison, nine movies released in 2019 surpassed $1 billion worldwide. “The Way of Water” is the fastest to hit the mark since 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which took 12 days. Only six movies in history have cleared $1 billion in their first two weeks of release.

James Cameron ’s long-delayed sequel to “Avatar” opened in mid-December with $134 million in North America and $435 million globally, and it’s remained a huge draw in the days since its release. So far, the Disney and 20th Century film has generated $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $1.025 billion. It’s surpassed “Jurassic World Dominion” as the second highest-grossing movie of the year, and it’s the third highest of the pandemic era.

“Avatar 2” looks to stay strong into the new year, which is necessary to justify its massive price tag. Cameron estimated the $350 million-budgeted movie (not including at least $100 million in marketing fees) needs to generate roughly $2 billion to break even, though analysts believe the threshold to profitability is probably closer to $1.5 billion. There’s a lot riding on “The Way of Water,” not just because of its huge price tag, but also because it’s the first of three planned follow-ups in Cameron’s otherworldly series.

The original “Avatar” was released in 2009 and stands as the highest-grossing release in history with $2.97 billion worldwide. The follow-up film, which arrived on the big screen 13 years later, will struggle to near those heights because the global box office hasn’t fully rebounded from the pandemic. Moreover, China, a major theatrical market, is experiencing a resurgence of the virus and Russia, another big territory, won’t have access to the film.

“Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver returned for the sequel, which follows the Sully family as they head underwater to battle the elements and keep the Na’vi safe from humans. Other cast members include Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
The Mary Sue

10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022

2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
murphysmultiverse.com

REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel

In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
The Independent

‘It’s normal’: Daniel Craig says gay relationship in Knives Out ‘reflects my life’

Daniel Craig has talked about the recent confirmation that his Glass Onion character is gay, saying “it’s normal. But we don’t make a song and dance out of it”.The actor reprises his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out sequel, which was released in cinemas in November and will arrive on Netflix later this month.Blanc’s sexuality was the point of much speculation given that the film features a particular scene that suggests Blanc is living with a man. Director Rian Johnson has since confirmed the character is queer.Speaking about the revelation of his character’s sexuality in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Variety

Variety

95K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy