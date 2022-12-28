ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iBerkshires.com

Avian Influenza Circulating in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is reminding the public to take precautions around wild birds, as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) continues to circulate in the state. Backyard flocks of domestic birds in Caledonia and Lamoille Counties have had to be destroyed after exposure to...
VERMONT STATE
WUPE

The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires

Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

Outdoors in RI: Lost my co-pilot – Jeff Gross

Sunday night December 11 Rhode Island received 3″ of Christmas snow. One week prior I lost my hunting companion, best friend, and the best damn co-pilot ever. Taking advantage of the new fallen snow, I decided to go afield and clear my head of the sadness that has a grip on me. Maybe even see some pheasant prints in said snow. As usual, just like when I normally would be out Pheasant hunting with Jada, I had Arcadia Management to myself. 2 hours of trudging showed no Pheasant tracks and only worsened the pain of Jada’s absence.
MAINE STATE
WWLP

Eversource rates rising again soon

New rates come into effect for Eversource customers starting this new year. It's standard in Massachusetts that energy supply prices change twice a year, but it's the size of the increase this year that has people doing a double take.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Here's what's open and closed on New Year's Day (observed) in Mass.

You know what there's not a lot of? Great movies centered around New Year's Day. The closest we've gotten is "When Harry Met Sally," but that's really about the final scene, and even then, the vast majority of that scene happens on New Year's Eve. So if you're creative, there's...
BOSTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

MassDOT High School Roadway Safety Public Service Contest

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in collaboration with global nonprofit Fundación MAPFRE, is announced the launch of a new roadway safety public service contest for Massachusetts high school students. The contest, which is part of MAPFRE's Look Both Ways Program, seeks to help students raise...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hollistontownnews.com

Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes the stress out of cleanups

Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife Christine in 2005.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
SCITUATE, MA

