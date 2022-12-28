Effective: 2023-01-01 12:42:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Residents should not drive through standing water - turn around don`t drown! The situation is dynamic. Residents are advised to watch SacOES.org as well as Sacramento County on Facebook and Twitter for updates. For information on roadway closures, call Sacramento County 3-1-1. Find out what you can do to prepare and protect yourself, your family, animals, and your property during storms and floods by visiting the Sacramento Ready website. Target Area: Southern Sacramento Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and flood waters on the Mokelumne and Cosumnes River may rapidly inundate locations within the watch. Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents living in the areas of Point Pleasant, Glanville Track, and Franklin Pond to prepare to leave the area now before roadways are cut off. * WHERE...Southern and southeastern Sacramento County along and west of Interstate 5 and south of Elk Grove, including locations such as Point Pleasant, Glanville Track, and Franklin Pond. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

