Read full article on original website
Related
Beach Beacon
Around Town: North Pinellas news briefs
The Area Agency on Aging of Pasco-Pinellas is seeking individuals to become volunteers with Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders, known as the SHINE program. A volunteer orientation will be offered at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Safety Harbor Library, 101 Second St. N. SHINE is a...
Beach Beacon
Dunedin on path toward establishing nature preserve
DUNEDIN — City officials continue to clear the way through annexation and zoning actions to move forward with plans of creating a nature park on the east end of town. The city's Local Planning Agency Dec. 14 approved the annexation of two unplatted parcels consisting of 78.80 acres located south of Indigo Drive and east of Weathersfield Drive. Included is Jerry Lake.
Beach Beacon
Red tide levels continue to fall
The news on red tide continues to improve, particularly in Pinellas County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 39 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 29. That’s down from 51 samples...
Comments / 0