Job Announcement: Susanville Indan Rancheria: Purchased & Referred Care/Health Benefits Coordinator Assistant

Read full article on original website
Related
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for January 1st
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
susanvillestuff.com
Melissa and the T&C Team Real Estate Listings for January 1st
As the top producing Susanville real estate team, we pride ourselves on providing our clients with the finest customer service available. Our top-notch team of brokers and agents have the expertise you can rely on to make your home buying and/or selling experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons!
susanvillestuff.com
Community Calendar Brought to you by CASA of Lassen Family Services January 2nd – January 9th
Susanville Elks Lodge: Monday Night Football Bills v Bengals 5:15 – 8:15pm. Susanville Elks Lodge #1487, 400 Main St, Susanville. Chicken Wings $10, Mozzarella Sticks $10 and Cheesy Bacon Fries $10 are available for purchase and the bar will be open. (Now Accepting Visa and Mastercard) Monday, January 2.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
susanvillestuff.com
Jeanmarie (Tina) Bates-Jiminez – December 22, 2022
On Thursday, December 22, 2022, Jeanmarie (Tina) Bates-Jiminez passed away in Susanville, CA. She was born on April 19, 1957, to Melburn and Annabelle Summers Bates in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was an enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes and a descendant of the Tututni and Ko-Kwel coastal people. Tina attended Chiloquin’s School and was a part of the Panther’s 1975 Graduating Class. She graduated from cosmetology school in Klamath Falls, attended Lassen Community College and later graduated as a barber from Portland Beauty School.
susanvillestuff.com
This New Year’s Eve Get a Safe Ride Home From Lassen Rural Bus
Starting December 31st, at 8:00p.m., Lassen Rural Bus will offer a free shuttle within the City of Susanville and surrounding areas, including the Johnstonville and Richmond Road areas. LRB wants to make sure that everyone in Susanville can have a safe New Year’s celebration. There is no charge for...
susanvillestuff.com
Chief Moore Warns Those Living in Flood Prone Areas to Be Prepared
With wave after wave of precipitation in our weather forecast, and rainfall and melt predictions of just under 2.5 inches, forecasters expect the Susan River to enter the monitor stage at 11.6 feet Saturday evening. “Historically, the Susan River is rapidly reactive to this amount of precipitation and melting with...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 30th, 1934
The stork outdid the Grim Reaper better than two to one during 1940, according to vital statistics compiled by County Clerk Maude E Toombs. There were 368 births, divided equally between girls and boys, against 115 deaths. Dan Cupid, however, had a hard year, only 16 marriage licenses being issued...
krcrtv.com
CHP investigating fatal head-on crash in Susanville on Tuesday
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway Patrol officials in the Susanville area are investigating a fatal crash near the Bogard Visitor Center on Tuesday this week. Officials said 66-year-old Debbie Guaspari-Larosa of Napa, Calif. was driving a '09 Ford F-150 east on Highway 44 at around 5:19 p.m. At the same time, an unidentified 51-year-old woman from Provo, Utah, was driving a '06 Buick west on Hwy 44.
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Flood Warning Issued for Susan River
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno have issued a Flood Warning for the Susan River, in Susanville, saying that moderate flooding is forecast from late tonight until early Sunday afternoon. At 3:00p.m., today the river was at 7.19 feet, which is well below flood stage, but in...
Comments / 0