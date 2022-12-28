Read full article on original website
AmericaFirst
3d ago
So tragic..People that like snowmobiling should do it in daylight.And stay on the grassy areas.In this case someone wasnt watching traffic very well..May she RIP
advantagenews.com
Fatal accident affects Interstate 70 traffic
One driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Friday night in St. Charles County. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 72-year-old Floyd Shinn of Waterford Michigan died after his car was hit from behind. It struck the median wall of eastbound 70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Two lanes...
Police looking for driver who crashed into North Whitehall Twp. home
Investigators say the driver got out of the vehicle and fled from the scene.
Man driving pickup truck killed in crash on LI
A 33-year-old man driving a pickup truck was killed after going off the roadway early Friday morning, according to Suffolk police.
Clinton Township man struck, killed by car on Garfield Road
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Clinton Township man was killed late Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle while walking. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on Metropolitan Parkway on Garfield Road in Clinton Township. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. According to Clinton Township police, a preliminary investigation shows that the victim was walking on Garfield Road, crossing eastbound Metropolitan Parkway. The driver of a Nissan Frontier was traveling eastbound on Metropolitan Parkway when it struck the pedestrian. The driver, also a Clinton Township resident, remained on the scene and was cooperative with police. Officials say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. There were no other injuries. Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed it are asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7802.
Passenger dies after vehicle goes off icy road in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI — A 47-year-old man died after the vehicle he was a passenger in went off an icy rural Michigan road and rolled over into a ditch, police said. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 5:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to the 11000 block of Norman Road in Brockway Township, south of Yale, after a single-vehicle crash.
wzmq19.com
Macomb County woman killed in Luce County snowmobile crash
MCMILLAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WZMQ) – A Macomb County woman is dead after a crash on her snowmobile in Luce County Tuesday evening. The Luce County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 6:30 p.m. at M-123 and the Charcoal Grade in McMillan Township. A 55-year-old Chesterfield woman was attempting...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Alcohol possible factor in fatal Clinton Township pedestrian crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Clinton Township police say alcohol may be a factor after a pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night. Police said a 30-year-old Clinton Township man was on Garfield Road crossing Metropolitan Parkway when he was hit by a vehicle traveling east on Metropolitan around 11:45 p.m.
Woman, 55, dies after being ejected from snowmobile, hit by vehicle while crossing U.P. road
LUCE COUNTY, MI – A 55-year-old woman is dead after she was ejected from her snowmobile and run over by a vehicle in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Luce County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on M-123 near Charcoal Grade Road in McMillan Township at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Authorities seek missing Portage woman believed to be victim of violent crime
PORTAGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 35-year-old woman from Portage. Heather Mae Kelley was last seen Dec. 10 in Comstock Township. She reportedly told her children on the phone that she would be home soon. Her vehicle was recovered Dec. 11...
OSHP: Woman hit, killed while walking in middle of road in Deerfield Township
Officials said the woman was walking in the middle of three lanes on an unlit portion of Mason Montgomery Road near Deerfield Towne Center when she was hit by a driver traveling southbound.
3 injured, including juvenile, after crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
Three people were injured after a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Thursday that had the eastbound lanes shut down during the evening rush.
KMOV
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant North County home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 16-year-old was found dead in north St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. According to police, Jaylen Miles was found dead in the backyard of a vacant home in the 1600 block of Spring Garden Drive at 3:37 p.m. He was reportedly shot at least once.
willmarradio.com
Two-year-old dies in St. Cloud after eating fentanyl
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a significant increase in the number of deaths from the drug fentanyl in 2022. As of Thursday, there were 19 fatal overdoses in St. Cloud, 16 of which were from fentanyl. Officers say one of those deaths was a two-year-old child who accidentally ate the drug. Fentanyl is extremely dangerous due to its high potency. Drug dealers intentionally mix it with other drugs as a way to increase their profits. Authorities warn it often leads to overdoses and death because people don't know they are ingesting it.
Michigan Man Discovers Deer Hunting Setup Near Children’s Playground, Issues Warning to Neighbors
A Michigan man came across something kind of frightening recently while out walking his dog. According to reports, the man discovered a deer hunting set up just yards away from a popular playground. Most People Don’t Expect To See A Deer Hunting Setup When They Take Their Dog Out For...
Occupants, cats, pet pig rescued from Chesterfield Township house fire
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - First responders rescued occupants, several house cats and a pet pig from a house fire in Chesterfield Township.At about 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, police and firefighters responded to a home on Anchor Drive, south of 21 Mile Road fully engulfed in flames.Authorities entered the home filled with smoke and rescued all occupants. Police did not say how many people were in the home at the time.No one was injured, and investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. Authorities say the home suffered heavy damage with heavy charring and smoke damage.The Chesterfield Fire Department was assisted by Selfridge Fire Department, Macomb Township Fire Department, Mount Clemens Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, New Haven Fire Department and Lenox Township Fire Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan health department office in Macomb County remains closed after car crashes into building
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office in Macomb County is still closed this week after a vehicle crashed into the building last week. Officials reported Wednesday, Dec. 21, that the MDHHS district office on Gratiot Avenue in Mount Clemens had closed “due...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mid-Michigan woman found in assisted living parking lot dies from ‘extreme cold exposure’
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman in Bath Township who was found in a parking lot of an assisted living community on Friday has died due to “extreme cold exposure.”. According to Bath Township police, a snow plow driver clearing the parking lot of the Timber Ridge Village assisted living community discovered an 82-year-old resident curled up in the snow at 7 a.m. on Dec. 23.
wtvbam.com
Five persons injured in Hillsdale County Christmas Day crash
MOSCOW TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Five persons were injured Christmas Day in a Hillsdale County crash. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says a two vehicle crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. on Combs Road near Sterling Road in Moscow Township. They report 32-year-old Tia Marie Kies of Jerome...
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
Family, community mourn man who died in Okemos apartment fire
The 52-year-old was the only casualty of the fire.
