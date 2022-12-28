Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
fox26houston.com
Fake $100 Target gift cards left on cars in Rosenberg
HOUSTON - Some shoppers say they found what looks like $100 dollar Target gift cards on their cars when they left a Target in Rosenberg, but the store says it's not from them. These plastic cards say, "If your lucky numbers match, you are a winner" and list prizes including one million dollars, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a new LG TV.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: OH BABY! Meet the Houston area’s first babies of 2023
Happy New Year! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Houston area’s first babies of 2023!. St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land welcomed baby Sebastian at 12:10 a.m. Sebastian weighed eight pounds and 12.2 ounces. He was originally due on Dec. 29, 2022. Adam. Hospital: The Woman’s...
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 in the Houston area was welcomed at Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Baby Adam was welcomed into the world at 12:28 a.m. The little guy could not wait to get the New Year started as he arrived a few days before his original due date of Jan. 12.
karaspartyideas.com
Modern Happily ever after wedding
Say “I Do” to this Modern Happily ever after wedding by Yesenia Bernard of Balloon Party Blvd, out of Houston, TX!. Filled with X’s & O’s and cake too, this event is full of things to make wedding dreams come true!. Some of which, include:. Custom...
fox26houston.com
New Year's: Black-eyed peas jambalaya recipe
HOUSTON - There are so many traditions people are planning to do for New Year's Eve, but this one is at the top of the list. Plus it's delicious!. It's a Southern tradition said to bring good luck in the new year: eating black-eyed peas. But in this recipe, there's a twist to it. Instead, it's black-eyed pea jambalaya.
Southwest Airlines cancellation complicates wedding weekend in Houston
“That's what's most frustrating is people just don't know. They can't call and say we for sure can't come because it's really up to chance at this point over the next few days.”
cw39.com
Enjoy a FREE New Year’s Eve at POST Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this year
With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning Houston that I wrote this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Here are Houston Public Library’s most-checked-out books in 2022
HOUSTON – Are you curious to know what other Houstonians were reading this year? From audiobooks and e-books to plain old paperbacks, readers checked out a lot of books from the Houston Public Library this year. We asked the library system what their most popular titles of 2022 were....
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Click2Houston.com
HELLO 2023! Houston area residents ring in the New Year with celebrations across the area
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Area families burned the midnight oil Saturday, enjoying New Year’s Eve on the diamond at Sugar Land Holiday Lights and Fireworks at Constellation Field. “Fort bend county is a big family-friendly area. We want to make sure during the winter time and non-baseball season...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman fighting Stage 4 cancer gets married at Memorial Hermann
HOUSTON - A Houston couple rushed to get married in an unlikely place. Doctors and medical workers at Memorial Hermann put plans in place to help them say their "I do's" while in the hospital! Now the newlyweds are sharing their special story of love as they hope to gain strength, physically and emotionally, in the new year.
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Comes To Elderly Woman’s Rescue Over $77 Trash Bill Arrest
Trae Tha Truth is going to make sure he always helps those in need, like he did for an elderly woman who was arrested for not paying a garbage bill. On Tuesday (December 27), the Houston native shared a clip on Instagram of him visiting Martha Menefield, a woman who was arrested for not paying a trash bill worth $77. In November, she had authorities come to her Alabama home to take her into custody for not paying the bill, which she believed she paid.
Click2Houston.com
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
Here's what local law enforcement agencies are doing to keep drunk drivers off roads this NYE
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Local law enforcement agencies will be out looking for impaired drivers on New Year's Eve. Sean Teare with Harris County Vehicular Crimes Unit said judges, district attorneys and nurses will be working overnight at multiple locations assisting with DWI enforcement. “That means when these officers...
Mom shoots stranger who broke into her car with her kids inside during Family Dollar run, HPD says
HPD said the mother went on a quick run to the Family Dollar, leaving her three children inside the car, only to come back outside and find a woman she did not know in her vehicle. That's when the shooting allegedly unfolded.
fox26houston.com
Homeless couple takes care of missing 17-year-old with special needs for 3 weeks, teen now found safe
HOUSTON - A missing 17-year-old boy with special needs has been found safe by his parents. The teen was last seen at his family’s River Oaks apartment on Westheimer and Kirby on December 10. For the last three weeks, Kate Byrum-Kocurek and her husband, Brandon, have been frantically searching...
HPD looking for 3 masked thieves accused of robbing hotel clerk at gunpoint in SW Houston
Surveillance video from the armed robbery shows the thieves hit and shove the clerk while making demands. Police said they drove off in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia Forte.
