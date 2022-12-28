ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Fake $100 Target gift cards left on cars in Rosenberg

HOUSTON - Some shoppers say they found what looks like $100 dollar Target gift cards on their cars when they left a Target in Rosenberg, but the store says it's not from them. These plastic cards say, "If your lucky numbers match, you are a winner" and list prizes including one million dollars, a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a new LG TV.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: OH BABY! Meet the Houston area’s first babies of 2023

Happy New Year! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Houston area’s first babies of 2023!. St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land welcomed baby Sebastian at 12:10 a.m. Sebastian weighed eight pounds and 12.2 ounces. He was originally due on Dec. 29, 2022. Adam. Hospital: The Woman’s...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area

HOUSTON — Not long after people ran in the New Year, the first baby born in 2023 in the Houston area was welcomed at Woman’s Hospital of Texas. Baby Adam was welcomed into the world at 12:28 a.m. The little guy could not wait to get the New Year started as he arrived a few days before his original due date of Jan. 12.
HOUSTON, TX
karaspartyideas.com

Modern Happily ever after wedding

Say “I Do” to this Modern Happily ever after wedding by Yesenia Bernard of Balloon Party Blvd, out of Houston, TX!. Filled with X’s & O’s and cake too, this event is full of things to make wedding dreams come true!. Some of which, include:. Custom...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

New Year's: Black-eyed peas jambalaya recipe

HOUSTON - There are so many traditions people are planning to do for New Year's Eve, but this one is at the top of the list. Plus it's delicious!. It's a Southern tradition said to bring good luck in the new year: eating black-eyed peas. But in this recipe, there's a twist to it. Instead, it's black-eyed pea jambalaya.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Enjoy a FREE New Year’s Eve at POST Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Here are Houston Public Library’s most-checked-out books in 2022

HOUSTON – Are you curious to know what other Houstonians were reading this year? From audiobooks and e-books to plain old paperbacks, readers checked out a lot of books from the Houston Public Library this year. We asked the library system what their most popular titles of 2022 were....
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Would you carry my bag out to the car

I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston woman fighting Stage 4 cancer gets married at Memorial Hermann

HOUSTON - A Houston couple rushed to get married in an unlikely place. Doctors and medical workers at Memorial Hermann put plans in place to help them say their "I do's" while in the hospital! Now the newlyweds are sharing their special story of love as they hope to gain strength, physically and emotionally, in the new year.
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Trae Tha Truth Comes To Elderly Woman’s Rescue Over $77 Trash Bill Arrest

Trae Tha Truth is going to make sure he always helps those in need, like he did for an elderly woman who was arrested for not paying a garbage bill. On Tuesday (December 27), the Houston native shared a clip on Instagram of him visiting Martha Menefield, a woman who was arrested for not paying a trash bill worth $77. In November, she had authorities come to her Alabama home to take her into custody for not paying the bill, which she believed she paid.
HOUSTON, TX

