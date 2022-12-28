First Farmer’s Bank and Trust Teacher of the Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Kelsie Rhoads at Sugar Creek Consolidated School has been awarded Teacher of the Month.

For the month of December, Ms. Kelsie Rhoads was given the award for going above and beyond in the classroom. Rhoads has shown commitment to the students of the Wabash Valley and works to make each day special.

