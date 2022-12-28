Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night. Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters. Firefighters continue their efforts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man reportedly struck by celebratory gunfire overnight in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is recovering after being grazed by a bullet in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street shortly after midnight. Atlanta Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the incident could be a result of celebratory gunfire from another location. The victim was...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Marietta man struck outside crosswalk on South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old Marietta man was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive. According to the Marietta Police Department, Donald Arnold was attempting to cross South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Marietta resident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta to bring in 2023
Atlanta News First at 9 p.m. first half (M-F PeachtreeTV) - VOD. Action News First at 10 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man accused of assaulting Alabama trooper arrested in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who allegedly assaulted a trooper in Alabama and then fled a traffic stop has been arrested in East Point, Fulton County, according to police. Atlanta police were informed by Alabama authorities about the suspect and took him into custody near the Camp...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 men arrested in Hall County for trafficking $22M worth of liquid meth
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men are in jail in Hall County after being arrested for transporting 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine worth $22 million. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Candido Rangel Garcia and 31-year-old Adolfo Solorio Garcia were arrested during a traffic stop on Mountain View Road in Oakwood around 10 p.m. Dec. 30.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police locate Clayton County missing man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police confirmed to Atlanta News First that 53-year-old Alexander Matos has been located. Matos’s family members told authorities that they heard from him on Dec. 24. He drives a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate# AW654K and frequents the area of 5857 Lees Mill Road in Forest Park.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Road NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Police encourage rideshare, MARTA use ahead of New Year’s Eve events
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl and Peach Drop are both happening in downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve. Both venues, Mercedes Benz Stadium, where the Georgia Bulldawgs will play Ohio State, and Underground Atlanta, where the city is hosting the Peach Drop are only about 1 mile apart. This means more than 100,000 people will likely be downtown on Saturday night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight house fire in Smyrna
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight house fire in the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. According to the fire department, they received a call about a fire with entrapment at 12:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the fire victim inside...
atlantanewsfirst.com
One killed, one injured in shootings in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been killed and one has been injured in a pair of shootings in southeast Atlanta. Two people were shot near 1100 Kipling St. SE and 828 McDonough Blvd. SE. Police found the person shot near Kipling Street dead at the scene. The person shot on McDonough Boulevard arrived at Grady Hospital alive, conscious and breathing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men injured after shooting at KFC in DeKalb County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after two men were shot at KFC in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. Authorities responded to the KFC in the 2500 block of Wesley Chapel Road in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located two men in their 30s with apparent gunshot wounds.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
YEAR IN REVIEW 2022: Most-read stories on AtlantaNewsFirst.com for 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a list of the most-read stories on AtlantaNewsFirst.com for the year of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump. 1. Fulton County grand jury probe into Donald Trump and allies. A special grand jury was called in Fulton...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Mug shot and charges released for Atlanta Falcons practice squad member
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer and a suspected drunk driver, who has been identified as Atlanta Falcon practice squad member Cameron Batson, are in the hospital this morning after an incident overnight. According to Atlanta police, an officer saw Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing...
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Alert Forecast | Mild weather persists, ahead of the next rain-maker
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After breaking out of the low clouds and fog, temperatures soared into the upper 60s and lower 70s across Metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon. While cooler after sunset, it’ll remain mild for the time of year. Get outside and enjoy the more comfortable conditions. Widespread rain, and the risk of a few thunderstorms, return Tuesday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth, part two: Released From Jail
Portland, Oregon (Atlanta News First) - Staffing shortages are burdening public defender offices across the country, impacting victims as well as the accused. The problem has delayed cases Georgia, but in other parts of the country, judges are dismissing charges altogether. Atlanta News First traveled to Oregon to see the impact up close.
Comments / 1