ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Alexandria, VA

Lying on the Potomac River’s western bank, Alexandria is an independent city of the Commonwealth of Virginia and a nationally designated historic district established in 1749. It is renowned for its rich history and exquisitely preserved 18th- to 19th-century architecture. Due to Alexandria's proximity to Washington D.C., the city...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Top ten Alexandria stories of 2022

The site launched late in 2019 and just months later was swept up in a whirlwind of pandemic coverage, protests and more. Alexandria can be a bizarre place but we at ALXnow wouldn’t have it any other way. Pretty much every week, we wrap up with a look at...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia

⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

'This is like a nightmare' | Family and friends of missing Woodbridge man hold candlelight vigil

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — With no answers about Jose Guerrero's whereabouts, his family and friends have turned to prayer hoping that the young father is found safe and sound. Community members gathered at a Woodbridge shopping center parking lot on New Year's Eve to hold a candlelight vigil to bring the 20-year-old home. His loved ones wore yellow and white to symbolize the faith and hope they still have to find the man they called 'Chepe.'
WOODBRIDGE, VA
alxnow.com

Notes: Alexandria resident killed in D.C. shooting

🌤 Today’s weather: Clear throughout the day. High of 42 and low of 29. 🌤 Tomorrow: Clear throughout the day. High of 46 and low of 30. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:55 pm. 🚨 You need to know. The victim of a fatal...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Thompson Italian to open in Old Town next week

Hot on the heels of Trattoria da Franco reopening, another Italian restaurant is coming to Old Town next week. Falls Church restaurant Thompson Italian announced that the new location at 1024 King Street — formerly Hank’s Oyster Bar — will open on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The restaurant’s...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February

Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Fairfax Co. shooting on New Year’s Eve

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, said an unidentified man was killed during a shooting on New Year’s Eve. The shooting happened Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton, after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Officers said, in a preliminary...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Covid numbers going down in Alexandria, three more residents die

Three more Alexandria residents have died of COVID-19 over the last two weeks, while an uptick in cases has slightly dipped. There were 32 new cases reported on Dec. 28 (Wednesday) in Alexandria, and the Virginia Department of Health has not updated its figures over the last two days. The...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
theburn.com

New Robeks smoothie shop opens today in Leesburg

It’s a New Year’s Day opening for Loudoun County’s latest smoothie shop. The new Robeks is Leesburg opened for business this morning, January 1. Robeks can be found in the Shops at Russell Branch development. That’s the small center near Russell Branch Parkway and Battlefield Parkway SE. It’s anchored by a Lowes Home Improvement store and an Aldi discount supermarket.
LEESBURG, VA
theburn.com

Gyro Kitchen Express starts soft opening in Leesburg

A new fast-casual restaurant is quietly opening its doors today at the Leesburg Premium Outlets mall. It’s the start of a soft opening for Gyro Kitchen Express. Back in October, we reported on how the local Gyro Kitchen Express food truck had decided to branch out into a brick-and-mortar location. The new spot is at the far end of the mall, in the same block with Jos A. Banks and the Old Navy outlet store.
LEESBURG, VA
mocoshow.com

Planet Fitness in Gaithersburg Reopens

Planet Fitness at 255 Muddy Branch Rd in Gaithersburg has reopened after temporarily closing on 12/13 for renovations. Upgrades include new rubber flooring and a new Black Card Spa area. The gym’s locker rooms and bathrooms will remain closed until further notice. Planet Fitness sent the following message to members on Friday, December 30:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station

WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy