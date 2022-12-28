ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

spectrumnews1.com

California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Deputy fatally shot during confrontation with felon in Jurupa Valley; suspect dies in shootout

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was fatally shot by a convicted felon Thursday during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the gunman was killed two hours later during a confrontation with pursuing law enforcement officers, following a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, prompting a partial freeway closure.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

CHP officers to conduct 3-day anti-DUI crackdown

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Felon charged with murder in shooting of security guard near USC

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near USC. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a...
spectrumnews1.com

COVID cases, hospitalizations rise in LA County as Ferrer urges precautions

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Coronavirus metrics in Los Angeles County rose across the board Thursday, with the Department of Public Health reporting 3,968 new cases, along with a total of 1,269 confirmed virus-related hospitalizations and 25 more COVID-related deaths. Thursday's daily case number represented a jump of 1,830 from...
spectrumnews1.com

Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
INGLEWOOD, CA

