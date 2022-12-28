Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Disneyland Silhouette Tips for First Time Visitors to the Silhouette StudioTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Restaurants to Try Near Disneyland ResortTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Here are the Characters Roaming Around at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Law agencies unite in sending sympathies following deputy’s slaying
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — Law enforcement agencies throughout the region united Friday in expressing sorrow over the slaying of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was shot dead by a convicted felon during a traffic stop. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was killed shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday...
spectrumnews1.com
California deputy killed by driver, suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
spectrumnews1.com
Deputy fatally shot during confrontation with felon in Jurupa Valley; suspect dies in shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was fatally shot by a convicted felon Thursday during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the gunman was killed two hours later during a confrontation with pursuing law enforcement officers, following a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, prompting a partial freeway closure.
spectrumnews1.com
CHP officers to conduct 3-day anti-DUI crackdown
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
spectrumnews1.com
Felon charged with murder in shooting of security guard near USC
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 31-year-old felon was charged Friday with murder in the shooting death of a security guard earlier this week at a private student housing complex near USC. Alexader Crawford is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal gets break from rain for New Year’s Day, but more storms coming
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year’s Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday’s Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena...
spectrumnews1.com
COVID cases, hospitalizations rise in LA County as Ferrer urges precautions
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Coronavirus metrics in Los Angeles County rose across the board Thursday, with the Department of Public Health reporting 3,968 new cases, along with a total of 1,269 confirmed virus-related hospitalizations and 25 more COVID-related deaths. Thursday's daily case number represented a jump of 1,830 from...
spectrumnews1.com
Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
Comments / 0