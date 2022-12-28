ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FraminghamSOURCE

Make A Donation To SOURCE and Support Local, Community Journalism

FRAMINGHAM – Since April 2016, SOURCE media has published original news every day in our primary community of Framingham. Later, the digital news outlet added coverage of the communities of Ashland and Natick. SOURCE publishes news 365 days a year, even 24-hours a day. The digital news outlet reports...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Town of Natick Advertising For Assistant Director of Programs & Services

NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Assistant Director of Programs & Services in the Department of Community Services. he purpose of this position is to ensure the effective oversight and operations of programs and services offered by Community Services Department. The position is responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating direct & supportive services, (teen center, adaptive programs, aquatics, drama & nature) to meet the needs of a diverse and multi-generational constituency.
NATICK, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

174 It will still be a family affair at 174 Worcester Road in Princeton, when Gabi Bennett and her mother, Carla Zottoli, open The Barn in early 2023 at the former location of The Mountain Barn Restaurant. Bennett, 30, of Princeton, said the menu of The Barn will be a continuation of The Mountain Barn, the establishment which her grandfather, Bill Zottoli founded in 1983. The Zottolis owned it for more than 20 years until August 2021,...
PRINCETON, MA
miltontimes.com

Search for superintendent down to three

Three finalists for Milton’s next school superintendent were put forward to the School Committee at its Dec. 21 meeting. The finalists were among 19 candidates evaluated for the post by a search committee with the help of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC). The School Committee is expected...
MILTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough extends deadline for Rowe Funeral Home site plan review

MARLBOROUGH – It will take a bit longer before a proposal for the former Rowe Funeral Home on Main Street comes under a site plan review. During its Dec. 19 meeting, the City Council approved an extension to March 29, 2023, for its decision on a proposal to convert the site into a five-story building that would be a mix of residential and retail.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
naticktownnews.com

What’s in a Waste Ban?

At the start of November last year, Massachusetts took a step to reduce waste and juice recycling. The new measures ban the tossing of mattresses and textiles in the trash, and seek to shrink the volume of food waste produced by businesses and other organizations. The strictures are a small...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
