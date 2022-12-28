ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robb Report

This Sleek RV Could Be Your New Luxury Condo on Wheels

Niesmann+Bischoff just made RV life a little more luxurious. Since 2020, the RV maker has debuted two ultra-luxe motorhomes. Now the brand has unveiled a third edition that may just be more posh than your upscale apartment. Dubbed Arto, the new motorhome offers 215 square feet of living space that you can customize to taste via 10 discrete layouts. Each one includes a spacious living room, kitchen, a spa-like bathroom and light-filled bedroom, with stylish cabinetry throughout. The four- to six-wheeler is based on a Fiat Ducato, a commercial workhorse often used for transporting goods. This edition, however, is built...
Motorious

A 1977 280Z With Just 8k-Miles Is Selling on Bring A Trailer

An iconic Japanese classic in great condition. The Datsun 280Z has been one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the Japanese domestic market for the last century or so. In the 1960s and 1970s, these cars represented style and affordability all wrapped up in a great performing Japanese platform. Nowadays, many are enthusiastic to get their hands on one though they can be pretty hard to find because they are starting to age a little bit. However, that’s where this car comes into play with only 8000 miles on the odometer and a body whose condition has been kept premium throughout its life.
tinyhousetalk.com

Toyota Motorhome Turned 4×4 Overlander

Greg loves camping and found out after RV travel that he would love to reach more off-road locations. So he got to work on creating his dream 4×4 rig turning a Toyota Sunrader into an overland motorhome!. He has a full-sized bed over the cab that lifts to allow...
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Motorious

Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen

Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
Mint Message

Woman Builds Extra-Wide Tiny House With No Experience

Tiny houses are kind of a big thing now as people continue to want to have all of the amenities of living at home but less of the extreme cost that we are seeing nowadays and the option to potentially expand the home they are living in easily in the future as they get more income. As the sustainability news website Treehugger is happy to point out, tiny houses are now entering popular culture and becoming more of a viable option compared to how homeownership was viewed only a decade ago. There are now television shows, websites, and books dedicated to tiny houses as well as a bunch of professional tiny house-building companies offering tiny homes at competitive prices.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...

