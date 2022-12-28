Read full article on original website
bbbtv12.com
John Roland Loyd III, Oak Ridge
John Roland Loyd, III, age 87, of Oak Ridge, passed away on December 28, 2022, after a sudden cardiac event. John was born on June 23, 1935, to John R. Loyd, Jr. & Peggy Rudder Loyd in Bridgeport, Alabama. He always enjoyed sharing anecdotes about his lively childhood spent fishing and hunting with his beloved brother, Mark. John played football in high school and stayed in touch with some of his high school classmates throughout his entire life. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1959, where he majored in mechanical engineering.
Stephen Lee Seiber, Sunbright
Mr. Stephen Lee Seiber of Sunbright, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was 80 years young. Steve was born in Devonia, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sunbright First Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 149 Wartburg, and a retiree of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Patsy Garrison Baker, 88
Patsy Garrison Baker, age 88, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 28, 2022. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and had retired from ORNL, working at both the K25 & Y12 plants. Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Alva “Al” Baker;...
Carl Joseph Malenovsky, Harriman
Carl Joseph Malenovsky age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after working at the Kingston and Bull Run Steam Plants for over 35 years. Carl enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna Malenovsky and a host of brothers and sisters.
Harold Leab, Caryville
Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng, and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy, and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.
Opal Porter, Wartburg
Opal Porter, of Wartburg, passed away on December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.
