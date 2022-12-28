2023 beach parking permits available
According to a release from the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, beach parking permits for 2023 are available for purchase. Vehicles are required to have the $12 permit to park on designated beaches and shorelines.
Permits are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023 and are sold year round at these locations:
- H-E-B (Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)
- Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi/ITT Department
- Corpus Christi Visitor Info Center (located in the Water Street Market)
- Nueces County Padre Balli Park Headquarters Office
- Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (University Services)
- Central Cashiering at Corpus Christi City Hall
- Circle K (Padre Island & Flour Bluff)
- Murphy Oil USA (Alice, Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)
- Stripes* (Padre Island, Flour Bluff, & select stores in central Corpus Christi)
- 6901 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
- 14526 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
- 15233 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
- 9602 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
- 15302 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
- 5939 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
For more information, please call the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department at 361- 826-8542 or click here .
