2023 beach parking permits available

According to a release from the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, beach parking permits for 2023 are available for purchase. Vehicles are required to have the $12 permit to park on designated beaches and shorelines.

Permits are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023 and are sold year round at these locations:

H-E-B (Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)

Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi/ITT Department

Corpus Christi Visitor Info Center (located in the Water Street Market)

Nueces County Padre Balli Park Headquarters Office

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (University Services)

Central Cashiering at Corpus Christi City Hall

Circle K (Padre Island & Flour Bluff)

Murphy Oil USA (Alice, Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)

Stripes* (Padre Island, Flour Bluff, & select stores in central Corpus Christi)

6901 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

14526 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

15233 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

9602 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

15302 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418

5939 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

For more information, please call the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department at 361- 826-8542 or click here .

For the latest local news updates click here , or download the KRIS 6 News App.