Corpus Christi, TX

2023 beach parking permits available

By Sophia Englehart
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
According to a release from the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department, beach parking permits for 2023 are available for purchase. Vehicles are required to have the $12 permit to park on designated beaches and shorelines.

Permits are valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023 and are sold year round at these locations:

  • H-E-B (Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)
  • Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi/ITT Department
  • Corpus Christi Visitor Info Center (located in the Water Street Market)
  • Nueces County Padre Balli Park Headquarters Office
  • Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (University Services)
  • Central Cashiering at Corpus Christi City Hall
  • Circle K (Padre Island & Flour Bluff)
  • Murphy Oil USA (Alice, Aransas Pass, Corpus Christi, Portland & Rockport)
  • Stripes* (Padre Island, Flour Bluff, & select stores in central Corpus Christi)
  • 6901 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
  • 14526 S. Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
  • 15233 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
  • 9602 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
  • 15302 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78418
  • 5939 South Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412

For more information, please call the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department at 361- 826-8542 or click here .

