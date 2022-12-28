Read full article on original website
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
theadvocate.com
Doe's tamales, bread from The Little Village and a sandwich: Best things we ate this week
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
brproud.com
Officials promote New Years activities in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With 2023 swiftly approaching, Baton Rouge city officials provide fun activities for those who are planning on celebrating. Chief Communications Officer for the City of Baton Rouge, Mark Armstrong, says from morning to midnight the city will be celebrating. “We’ve got events going on...
theadvocate.com
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately
Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
brproud.com
Woman’s Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first baby at Woman’s Hospital was born less than 20 minutes into the new year. The hospital says Autumn Sanford was born at 12:16 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The hospital says Autumn’s mother, Latrinda Stanford, didn’t expect to give birth until her due date on Jan. 15. The hospital gave the family a basket with books, supplies and a onesie that says, “First New Year Baby”.
brproud.com
How the capital of Louisiana counts down to the new year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The capital city hosted its 10th Red Stick Revelry on New Year’s Eve. The tradition includes children’s arts and crafts, live music, the drop of a nine-foot LED red stick in town square at midnight. Rannah Gray has volunteered for the Red...
Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
brproud.com
BREC asking residents to not leave Christmas trees in parks, offers tips on what to do instead
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BREC officials are asking residents not to leave their Christmas trees in BREC parks. BREC says the park system used to collect tress for a coastal program, but the agreement is outdated. “We understand that people are used to bringing their trees to our...
BRFD responds to New Year’s Eve house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a vacant morning house fire on New Year’s Eve. Reports show the blaze broke out on North Waverland Drive, which is off Florida Blvd., around 10 a.m. and was extinguished within minutes. Fire officials...
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hockey game to open earlier for guests
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Raising Cane’s River Center has changed the time its doors will open for the upcoming hockey game. Doors to the sold-out game will open at 5:30 p.m. to accommodate guests coming to see the Mississippi Sea Wolves play against Port Huron on Monday, Jan. 2. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. This is one of three games that will help determine whether Baton Rouge will become a home for a minor league hockey team.
brproud.com
LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
theadvocate.com
The MidCity Makers Market, a popular arts and crafts showcase, ends
The MidCity Makers Market, a popular arts and crafts showcase in Mid City Baton Rouge, has held its last event. According to a post on the organization's Facebook page, the market will no longer take place due to the variety of other venues available to the city's craftspeople. "Given the...
wbrz.com
Fire officials investigating multiple overnight fires across the Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire Officials are looking into multiple separate fires that happened overnight across the Baton Rouge area. The first fire happened Saturday night around 10:30 on the 300 block of Shelby Drive. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of a house. Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes. No one was injured.
Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital. As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge area gaining ‘invaluable’ publicity from TV, movie filming
When you watch movies or TV shows filmed in Louisiana, do you spend most of the running time looking for local landmarks? If you’ve been watching the National Treasure: Edge of History series on Disney+, you haven’t had to look very hard.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Grinch-like Entergy arrived unwelcome through a holiday text
The text from the Grinch, aka Entergy, on Christmas Eve was fascinating to read. Adjust your thermostats (we don't care how old or young you are), turn off nonessential lights (that Christmas tree has got to go), don't bake those Christmas cookies and you really don't need to watch that movie right now. We may exceed the power supply!
brproud.com
Man with Baton Rouge ties wanted for alleged rape of juvenile at Shreveport hotel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help them find a Baton Rouge man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile. According to police, a warrant was issued for 41-year-old Christopher McKnight, charging him with second-degree rape. Police say that the sexual assault of a juvenile...
Investigators looking into cause of fire on Nicholson Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that broke out on Saturday, Dec. 31. Firefighters responded to the flames just after 7 a.m. on Nicholson Drive near Oklahoma Street in Baton Rouge. According to the Baton...
brparents.com
2023 The Face of Local Grocery
Oak Point Fresh Market began with John and Carmel Sumich who have worked alongside each other in the grocery business for over 40 years. The stores have a rich history, brought on by the hard work of Matthew Sumich, who opened the first Delta Food Mart in Buras, Louisiana in the early 1950s. These days, their locations in Watson and Central have warmed the hearts and filled the bellies of many locals.
