Beckley, WV

Beckley Water: Local fire departments distributing water

By Seth McVey
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook that water distribution areas are set up in the Raleigh County area Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Water buffalo stationed at Trap Hill Fire Department

Water will be distributed at the Sophia Fire Department starting at noon. Glen Daniel/Fairdale Fire Department will have a water tanker setup beginning at noon, but people are asked to bring their own containers to fill-up.

Beckley Water Company will update their list as more locations become confirmed.

WVNS

WVNS

