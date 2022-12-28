Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng, and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy, and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.

CARYVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO