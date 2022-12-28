Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charles J. Brewer, Oliver Springs
Charles J. Brewer, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn. The memorial service will begin at 1:00...
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, Harriman
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, age 79 of Harriman, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Wartburg. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Rockwood, TN. She is preceded in death by her father and mother: John “Footlog” Kirby & Ann Kirby; husband of 38 years: James Lawson Sr; brothers: Clarence “Bud” Kirby, Tommy Kirby, Larry Kirby; and sister; Barbara Brown. She is survived by:
Harold Leab, Caryville
Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng, and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy, and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.
Patsy Garrison Baker, 88
Patsy Garrison Baker, age 88, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 28, 2022. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and had retired from ORNL, working at both the K25 & Y12 plants. Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Alva “Al” Baker;...
Stephen Lee Seiber, Sunbright
Mr. Stephen Lee Seiber of Sunbright, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was 80 years young. Steve was born in Devonia, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sunbright First Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 149 Wartburg, and a retiree of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Keith Woznek, Clinton
Keith Woznek died on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at his home in Clinton, TN after battling cancer. He is now in the presence of his Savior, Jesus. Born January 9th, 1950 in Syracuse, NY to Harriet (Murray) Woznek and Peter Woznek, Keith lived a life of distinction, devotion to family, and service to Jesus. In the later years of his life, Keith was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.
Carl Joseph Malenovsky, Harriman
Carl Joseph Malenovsky age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after working at the Kingston and Bull Run Steam Plants for over 35 years. Carl enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna Malenovsky and a host of brothers and sisters.
Opal Porter, Wartburg
Opal Porter, of Wartburg, passed away on December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.
