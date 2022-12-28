ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway police: Accused thieves spend thousands of dollars on stolen credit card at Target

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fZ4MN_0jwhIRky00

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are searching for individuals they say spent thousands of dollars at Target with a stolen credit card.

According to the Conway Police Department, the individuals pictured below are accused of stealing someone’s wallet while at the Cinemark Towne Centre and XD.

Police said the individuals were later seen at Target where they spent thousands of dollars on store items with one of the credit cards.

Little Rock business owner warning mailers to be safe after rent check stolen from USPS drop box

Officials with the CPD also noted that they were seen entering the white pickup truck pictured below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ru0nK_0jwhIRky00

The Conway Police Department is asking anyone with information on the individuals’ identity to contact detectives at 501-450-6130.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

Harry Adkinson
4d ago

Geez a picture of the thieves shopping and using the credit card at the cash register sure would help.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Sherwood police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

North Little Rock police arrest 16-year-old for homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, the North Little Rock Police Department and the United States Marshals Service Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested Sean Williams on an active warrant for 1st-degree murder. 16-year-old Williams is being charged as an adult for his involvement in the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NLRPD identify victims in double homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have identified the victims of the shooting that happened on East 16th street. Police have identified the victims as 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson both of Little Rock. Police originally responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy