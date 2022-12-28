ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Statewide network outage impacting all SCDMV branches

By Tim Renaud
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pp4CN_0jwhIQsF00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) said Wednesday they are experiencing a statewide network outage.

Officials said they are unable to process any transactions at branches across the state; however, the SCDMV’s headquarters and online transactions are not impacted.

“We encourage you to see if your transaction can be accomplished at www.scdmvonline.com (the most common transactions can be completed here),” the department said.

The network outage is impacting the State’s Department of Administration and other state agencies.

Administrators are working with vendors to fix the problem.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
dillonheraldonline.com

SC SBDC Offering Disaster Recovery Assistance To Businesses

If your business is affected by the recent storm (Hurricane Ian), you can receive private no-cost assistance to:. • Assess the financial impact on your business and minimize losses. • Help you evaluate if you should reopen your business. • Reconstruct financial statements. • Prepare SBA disaster loan application and/or...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

DSS to end emergency SNAP allotments at end of January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end emergency SNAP allotments on January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, depending on the size of the family, SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefits. SNAP Nov 2022 Numbers by County by Marcus...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

SC health dept. suspends 2 Charleston Co. assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has taken emergency actions against four community residential care facilities including two in Charleston County to protect residents’ safety. A release from the agency states it determined conditions and practices at the facilities, commonly...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
GEORGIA STATE
wach.com

A few storms New Year's Eve in South Carolina, better start to 2023

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Off and on rain will push through South Carolina as a low pressure storm system passes to our northwest throughout Saturday. This system will also drag a cold front through the area in the late afternoon and early evening. Behind the cold front, rain chances...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

How will 2023 Medicaid cutbacks affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With news that Medicaid coverage will end to many recipients beginning in April 2023, WLTX reached out to South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) to find out how that agency will handle notifications about eligibility within the state and how the federal action might impact South Carolinians.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
thecarrollnews.com

HPD arrests scammers from S.C.

Tips from the public led to the arrest of a pair of South Carolina men allegedly trying to scam citizens of Hillsville on drug charges and other offenses. According to Hillsville Police Department Sgt. Alan Gravley, two South Carolina men were arrested on December 1 at 2 p.m. at the Aunt Bea’s restaurant in Hillsville. The arrest came after HPD received a report of two men going door-to-door on Forest Drive in Hillsville attempting to sell driveway sealing. Gravley said the HPD also received a subsequent report on social media describing the vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Ram with South Carolina tags, and the men in great detail.
HILLSVILLE, VA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy