Statewide network outage impacting all SCDMV branches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) said Wednesday they are experiencing a statewide network outage.

Officials said they are unable to process any transactions at branches across the state; however, the SCDMV’s headquarters and online transactions are not impacted.

“We encourage you to see if your transaction can be accomplished at www.scdmvonline.com (the most common transactions can be completed here),” the department said.

The network outage is impacting the State’s Department of Administration and other state agencies.

Administrators are working with vendors to fix the problem.

