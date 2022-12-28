Read full article on original website
The new sport combines football and bowling into a game called fowling, which rhymes with bowling. (Courtesy Fowling Warehouse DFW) Fowling Warehouse opened on Dec. 21 in Plano, according to a press release from the company. The venue is located at 1714 14th St., Plano. Fowling Warehouse offers several lanes to play its unique sport of “fowling,” a combination of football and bowling. Fowling Warehouse also has two bars and a large food menu that includes sandwiches, tacos, salads and more. The Plano location can also be reserved for events. 972-850-3695.
On this first day of 2023, let’s take a look back at Dallas as it once was. Imagine the clip-clop of horse-drawn carriages that once traveled down Greenville Avenue. A Japanese pagoda in Oak Cliff that was accessible only by footbridge. A Dallas neighborhood with noisy yet loved resident peacocks. Here’s a look at the origins of Dallas’s most beloved neighborhoods as we’ve covered through the years on CandysDirt.com.
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
The crave-worthy miniature burger restaurant uses locally raised organic Wagyu to create its assorted mouthwatering sliders. The unique restaurant that specializes in sliders is going to open a new location at 480 W. SH-114, in February 2023. The soon-to-be-opened spacious location is about 3,405 square feet of indoor and pet-friendly outdoor dining space. The restaurant’s website states that the brand is working on opening another location in Alliance Summer of 2023.
Jakes GameDay opened its second Dallas location Dec.19 at 7215 Skillman St., Ste. 300 in Lake Highlands. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Jakes GameDay opened its second Dallas location Dec.19 at 7215 Skillman St., Ste. 300 in Lake Highlands. A spinoff concept by local burger chain Jakes Burgers & Beer, the restaurant bills itself as a family-friendly neighborhood sports bar serving bar bites like sandwiches, pizza and wings, along with a drink menu that includes beer, wine and cocktails. The location also offers entertainment like arcade-style games and billiards. 489-405-5354.
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, lunch, dinner, shoot, even dessert, you can’t go wrong with having bacon a part of any meal you’re sitting down for. While the new year is here, Friday December 30 was National Bacon Day, “It’s an incredibly versatile food. You can eat it on a burger if you’re ready for a major calorie-fest.
Dallas is home to an array of cultures and food.Photo byDaniel LeeonUnsplash. Dallas, the ninth-largest city in the United States, is home to a diverse and thriving food scene. From Tex-Mex and barbecue to fine dining and international cuisine, Dallas has something for every taste and budget. Here are the 10 best restaurants in Dallas, according to local food critics and diners:
2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
Hands holding fireworks against Christmas lights in a dark room. (Photo courtesy of Adobe Stock). The Dallas-Fort Worth area has a variety of events to ring in 2023, including some for the younger crowd. Dec. 31. Lava Cantina, The Colony. Infinite Journey—the Music of Journey provides the live entertainment for...
Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
Water Bear Crossfit opened in late December and offers classes and open gym hours. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Water Bear Crossfit opened its doors Dec. 24 at 15801 Rolater Road, Ste. 204, Frisco. The gym offers crossfit classes and structured daily group workouts as well as specified “open gym” hours to workout at an individual pace.
Family-Style Pizza Chain Begins Growing Throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Area
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort is set to open to the public in May 2023, and the resort’s vice president and managing director Jeff Smith says that advanced bookings have been filling up fast. According to an interview by news publication Dallas Business Journal, Smith says that the number...
Find details on these six ongoing transportation projects in Plano. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Looking for information on transportation projects throughout the city? Avoid the traffic and plan detours using this guide to ongoing construction work in Plano. See a list of the projects below. Ongoing projects:. 1. Spring Creek Parkway...
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is planning to build a 98,000 square-foot entertainment center at the southwest corner of I-35W and North Tarrant Parkway. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is planning to build a 98,000 square-foot entertainment center at the southwest corner of I-35W and Tarrant Parkway...
Plano Parks and Recreation is looking to fill part-time and seasonal positions for the summer. (Courtesy Plano Parks and Recreation) Plano Parks and Recreation will host two hiring events this year at Carpenter Park Recreation Center for part-time and seasonal positions. The first hiring event takes place on Jan. 7...
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
Craving chocolate? Want to visit one of the highest-ranking chocolate shops in the U.S.? Don’t worry — it’s local. On a list of the top 24 chocolate shops compiled by American Attractions, Dallas’ very own Kate Weiser’s Chocolate ranked at No.14. Kate Weiser’s specialty bonbons...
