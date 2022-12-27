Read full article on original website
2 people killed in deadly crash during pursuit through BR, WBR, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than one law enforcement agency is investigating a police pursuit through several parishes that caused a crash and left two people dead on Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the pursuit started due to a home invasion that occurred in...
wbrz.com
WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
theadvocate.com
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release. Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights...
Pet Deer Shot in Front of Children in Livingston Parish, Man Confesses
A LDWF agent in the area witnessed the man entering his home with a rifle at the time of the shooting. Now residents want justice.
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
theadvocate.com
Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway
East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for the people who pulled over drivers on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, and robbed them. BRPD said the armed robbers stopped at least three separate vehicles by flashing their headlights or possibly using a blue flashing...
wbrz.com
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun to protect her home
BATON ROUGE - The search continues Friday for a 15-year-old who managed to escape from a sheriff's deputy after he had been processed for a vehicle burglary. WBRZ was there Thursday night as law enforcement fanned out looking for him. Drones flew through the air as they tried to search around Baton Rouge Police Headquarters.
wbrz.com
Driver led police on deadly high-speed chase Saturday; suspect faces manslaughter charges for teens' deaths
BATON ROUGE - Two teenage girls were killed when a police unit reportedly crashed into their vehicle during Saturday morning's high-speed, multi-parish chase that ended on I-10 East at Dalrymple. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the chase started in the capital city shortly after officers learned Tyquel Zanders...
theadvocate.com
Brawl involving students, parents at McKinley High caused by unaddressed bullying, lawsuits say
Before a massive April brawl at McKinley High School involving both students and parents, school leaders had been warned about bullying and brewing tensions between students but failed to act, multiple lawsuits claim. Police said a fight between two students in the morning of April 27 prompted several adults to...
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
wbrz.com
Suspected gunman crashed car after drive-by shooting in BR neighborhood; teenager shot outside his home
BATON ROUGE - An accused gunman crashed into a parked car just moments after he shot two people outside their house in a brazen drive-by attack, deputies said. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Maplewood Drive. Two people, a 16-year-old and 25-year-old were reportedly shot in the front yard of their home. Both are expected to survive.
Lafayette Police investigate possible shooting victim found in car
A man was found dead in a car on W. University Ave. from shooting and police are investigating.
wbrz.com
One hurt in shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting off Scotland Avenue Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Gore Road, just off Scotland Avenue, around 9 p.m. Thursday. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, authorities say. Police have...
brproud.com
Police say Baton Rouge man stole thousands of dollars from stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police documents show how detectives say a man robbed five Baton Rouge businesses with a gun and how they caught him. Kevin Johnson, 55, of Baton Rouge was arrested Monday on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm. According to an affidavit, one armed robbery happened in November and four others happened in December with the last taking place Dec. 23.
wbrz.com
Popular Baton Rouge restaurant announces abrupt closure
BATON ROUGE - A prominent Mexican-inspired restaurant in the capital area is shutting its doors for good, citing inflated business costs as the main reason for the sudden closure. Owners at the Velvet Cactus announced via social media late Wednesday night that the Baton Rouge restaurant, located on Old Hammond...
WDSU
Balloon release scheduled for murdered Southern University student, Courtney Hughes
NEW ORLEANS — A balloon release has been scheduled for the 19-year-old Southern University student murdered in a Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting on Monday. Courtney Hughes's balloon release will be at 2529 General Meyer Ave. in New Orleans on Dec. 29 at 5 p.m. Hughes was one of...
wbrz.com
TRAFFIC UPDATES: Heavy Police presence partly shuts down I-10 East at Dalrymple due to an incident
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police have partly shut down I-10 East at Dalrymple Drive due to an incident. Congestion is backup to Miss. River Bridge. The two left lanes have since reopened leaving the right lane still blocked. Motorist are advised to use a different route.
98-year-old Louisiana woman among two killed after car rear-ends tractor trailer
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Two people died Thursday morning when their vehicle rear-ended a tractor trailer that was parked on the shoulder of Hwy. 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish. Police have identified the victims as mother and daughter, Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69 and Maynette Dobard, 98 of Alexandria. According to State Police, the preliminary investigation has […]
