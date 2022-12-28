NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the championship game of the 2022 Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament the Lady Panthers of Hershey set up a re-match against the only team to beat them this season, the Swedes of Gothenburg. Who also come into the contest with just one loss on the season after falling short to Adams Central earlier this month, 54-37. The first time these two teams faced off Gothenburg squeaked out a victory 65-47. Hershey would strike first in this one as Ali Vaughn splits defenders, falls to the ground, and gets a friendly roll into the basket. Soon after Gothenburg responded with a big interception from Ellarey Harm, marching it down the court and capitalizing with an easy basket from Aubrey O’Hare.

HERSHEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO