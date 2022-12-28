Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Ogallala hosts New Years Eve Sober Driver Program
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala is celebrating New Years Eve by hosting its sixth annual Sober Driver Program. The program offers free rides to encourage people to partake in safe celebration on New Years Eve, and not to drink and drive. The program is offered from 6:30pm to 1:30am...
No trash collection in North Platte Monday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If your normal trash collection day is Mondays, your trash will have to stay kicked to the curb for an extra day. With the New Year holiday falling on a Sunday, the North Platte Sanitation Department will observe the holiday on Jan. 2. Residents are asked to have...
knopnews2.com
Opening of North Platte Ice Rink delayed
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The ice rink located in North Platte’s Centennial Park slated to open Wednesday has been postponed. According to a press release from NPIce, due to the cold snap and snow that North Platte experienced last week, the opening of the rink has been postponed to continue the construction of the rink.
Strong winter storm expected for North Platte area tonight
A strong winter storm is expected to impact the area late tonight through early Tuesday. Wintry mix and accumulating snowfall are expected across the area, with the most significant snowfall amounts across the Panhandle and the Sandhills through northern Nebraska. Winter weather-related headlines are in effect for nearly all western and north central Nebraska beginning tonight through Tuesday afternoon.
knopnews2.com
Janssen Auto Group offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - If you find you’ve had a bit too much to drink on New Year’s Eve, Janssen Auto Group may be able to help. For the 13th year, Janssen Auto Group is offering anyone in need of a ride home at no cost to them.
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police conduct simulation drills at abandoned motel
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement officers with the North Platte Police Department have spent a large portion of this week conducting training to hone their skills as peace officers, detectives, and more. For the past three days, members of the North Platte Police Department have conducted training exercises...
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Rain, snow impact many Nebraska roads west of York
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol was reporting slick roads and reduced visibility Thursday in parts of the state. Troopers said drivers should be extra vigilant in the southern Panhandle and the North Platte area in particular. Everyone is urged to take it slow and call *55...
knopnews2.com
Beautiful and mild Friday and Saturday; Watching potential major Winter Storm to ring in the New Year
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After some good wet snow for the day Thursday, conditions will improve for the day Friday into Saturday. However, as we head into the New Year, a major winter storm is on the horizon. As high pressure builds into the area, this is going...
knopnews2.com
Hershey hosts Lawrence-Nelson in Holiday Tournament
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hershey hosted Lawrence-Nelson in the first round of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament on Thursday. Hershey powered their way to victories in both games as the girls won big in game one 60-26, and the boys held on late to win 51-47. Hershey moves on...
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg and Doniphan-Trumbull meet in Hershey
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes met with the Doniphan-Trumbull Cardinals in Hershey on Thursday in the first round of the Greg Miller Holiday Tournament. The Gothenburg girls took the first match-up of the day with the Doniphan-Trumbull boys getting the win to stay undefeated in the second game.
knopnews2.com
Gothenburg Girls claim victory at 2022 Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament in Hershey
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the championship game of the 2022 Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament the Lady Panthers of Hershey set up a re-match against the only team to beat them this season, the Swedes of Gothenburg. Who also come into the contest with just one loss on the season after falling short to Adams Central earlier this month, 54-37. The first time these two teams faced off Gothenburg squeaked out a victory 65-47. Hershey would strike first in this one as Ali Vaughn splits defenders, falls to the ground, and gets a friendly roll into the basket. Soon after Gothenburg responded with a big interception from Ellarey Harm, marching it down the court and capitalizing with an easy basket from Aubrey O’Hare.
Comments / 0