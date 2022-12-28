Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes

RICHMOND, Va. -- With warmer weather in the forecast , the time is right to plan your First Day Hike.

Virginia State Parks offers free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.

The closest parks to Richmond include Powhatan State Park (4616 Powhatan State Park Rd., Powhatan, VA 23139) and Pocahontas State Park (10301 State Park Rd., Chesterfield, VA 23832).

"If you are looking for a moderate to advanced hike to ring in the new year, Pocahontas State Park is the place for you. The park offers a New Year’s Eve hike starting at 11 p.m. that explores a 2.3-mile portion of Lakeview Bike Trail, which is not commonly open to hikers. The event is free, but registration is required by calling 804-796-4472 or emailing Rebecca.whalen@dcr.virginia.gov ," a spokesperson from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation wrote. "Additional hikes on various trails are offered at 8 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day."

