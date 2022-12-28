Read full article on original website
WKRC
2023 opens with above-normal temperatures, potential for severe storms in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While the new year opened a bit on the gloomy side, temperatures are warmer than normal -- perhaps welcome news coming off a frigid finish to 2022. In fact, the New Year's Day high is 57-degrees. That's 17-degrees above average and 40-degrees warmer than Christmas just a week ago!
Fox 19
Ringing in the New Year with clouds, fog and warm conditions
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with cooler conditions late as the New Year arrives. Temperatures will fall in the lower 40s with upper 30s in rural areas. There will be areas of patchy fog and mist developing late, with visibility limited at times from the pre-dawn hours through sunrise.
Fox 19
Drying out to start the year of 2023!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon and end during early afternoon. For those out and about to celebrate the start of 2023 this evening and early tomorrow morning the weather will not be a factor in your travels. Look for highs in the mid...
Fox 19
Cloudy New Year’s Day before rain arrives Monday evening
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy with morning fog ending. Warmer air will take hold with the thermometer going into the mid 50s yet again. Cloud cover sticks around Sunday night into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog, which some places could again see dense fog for the Monday morning drive. Morning lows will be warm in the mid 40s.
linknky.com
Burst pipe floods four floors at Children’s Home of NKY
The extreme cold felt over the holiday weekend burst a pipe at Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky (CHNK) Behavioral Health, flooding four floors and causing damage that officials said could take months to undo. When the Greater Cincinnati region experience sub-zero temperatures over Dec. 24 and 25, Children’s Home...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crowds are getting ready to ring in the New Year in Fountain Square
CINCINNATI — New Year's Eve celebrations are underway across greater Cincinnati as we ride out the last few hours of 2022. At the center of it all is Fountain Square. "The excitement level, it's high," a Fountain Square visitor, Nathan Hall, said. For more than 10 years, Cincinnati Center...
WKRC
Chef Aaron whips up recipes for a Happy New Year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are hosting a New Year's Eve party this year, you'll want some great food for your guests. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy recipes for your end-of-the-year bash.
WKRC
Hershey's sued after heavy metals found in chocolate
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Hershey's after the company allegedly misled buyers about the presence of lead and another harmful chemical in its dark chocolate. The proposed lawsuit comes only weeks after Consumer Reports shared research indicating high amounts of heavy metals in dark chocolate.
Fox 19
Few showers Friday, steady rain arrives late tonight and New Year’s Eve
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies for Friday with very warm conditions across the tri-state. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s with some southerly winds. Only isolated rain showers are in the mix today with the best chances for the west and northwest portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Fox 19
Christmas Eve fire forces family, 10 pets out of their home
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wilmington family is without their home after a Christmas Eve fire. Tracy Hansford’s family made it out safely, as did their 10 animals. But she says it’s been hard not sleeping in their home. “It makes you sick to your stomach,” she...
WLWT 5
'It's a New Year, baby!' onesies welcome Cincinnati's newest arrivals
CINCINNATI — Babies born on New Year's Day of 2023 at the Christ Hospital are in for a special treat. The Mount Auburn and Liberty birthing locations are sending newborn babies home in a limited-time "It’s A New Year, Baby!" onesies. How adorable is this photo of baby...
WLWT 5
90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home
NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
WLWT 5
Search for missing man with autism shifts to recovery in Clermont County
As a soaking rain fell on the final day of the year, searchers fanned out through Pierce Township as they have for the four weeks since 72-year-old Tommy Mills went missing. Jeff Shari, Chief of Cincinnati Search and Recovery, said the mission is ongoing but is shifting in scope. “Our...
WLWT 5
It's back! Cincinnati restaurant selling 'fishbowls' full of spiked hot chocolate
CINCINNATI — A restaurant at The Banks is hoping to warm people up on as the days get cooler with spiked Hot Chocolate "fishbowls." Fishbowl at the Banks is now selling its spiked hot chocolate for another year after its popularity last year. The drink combines Hershey's chocolate with whipped cream-flavored vodka and is topped with marshmallows.
WLWT 5
Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati
XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
WLWT 5
Missing Butler County man, fiancé last seen dining at restaurant Christmas day
HAMILTON, Ohio — Rarely will you see Jose Gutierrez without a smile. After all, his family said the 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ohio, has everything going for him. He earned a master's degree from Miami University, is currently working as a project coordinator at Champlin Architecture in Cincinnati and recently asked his girlfriend to marry him.
WKRC
Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
