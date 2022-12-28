ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Ringing in the New Year with clouds, fog and warm conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Eve will be mostly cloudy with cooler conditions late as the New Year arrives. Temperatures will fall in the lower 40s with upper 30s in rural areas. There will be areas of patchy fog and mist developing late, with visibility limited at times from the pre-dawn hours through sunrise.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Drying out to start the year of 2023!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon and end during early afternoon. For those out and about to celebrate the start of 2023 this evening and early tomorrow morning the weather will not be a factor in your travels. Look for highs in the mid...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cloudy New Year’s Day before rain arrives Monday evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Year’s Day will be mostly cloudy with morning fog ending. Warmer air will take hold with the thermometer going into the mid 50s yet again. Cloud cover sticks around Sunday night into Monday morning along with areas of patchy fog, which some places could again see dense fog for the Monday morning drive. Morning lows will be warm in the mid 40s.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Burst pipe floods four floors at Children’s Home of NKY

The extreme cold felt over the holiday weekend burst a pipe at Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky (CHNK) Behavioral Health, flooding four floors and causing damage that officials said could take months to undo. When the Greater Cincinnati region experience sub-zero temperatures over Dec. 24 and 25, Children’s Home...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-75S in Sharonville, two lanes are blocked. Seek an alternate route or use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crowds are getting ready to ring in the New Year in Fountain Square

CINCINNATI — New Year's Eve celebrations are underway across greater Cincinnati as we ride out the last few hours of 2022. At the center of it all is Fountain Square. "The excitement level, it's high," a Fountain Square visitor, Nathan Hall, said. For more than 10 years, Cincinnati Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hershey's sued after heavy metals found in chocolate

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - A lawsuit has been filed against Hershey's after the company allegedly misled buyers about the presence of lead and another harmful chemical in its dark chocolate. The proposed lawsuit comes only weeks after Consumer Reports shared research indicating high amounts of heavy metals in dark chocolate.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Christmas Eve fire forces family, 10 pets out of their home

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Wilmington family is without their home after a Christmas Eve fire. Tracy Hansford’s family made it out safely, as did their 10 animals. But she says it’s been hard not sleeping in their home. “It makes you sick to your stomach,” she...
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home

NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Multiple interstate crashes causing traffic delays across Cincinnati

XENIA, Ohio — Crashes on multiple portions of major interstates are causing backups Thursday morning across Greater Cincinnati. I-71 southbound is shut down near US 68 in Clinton County due to an overturned semi. U.S. 52 eastbound has reopened at Eight Mile Road after a crash. Lanes have reopened...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Person injured, car impaled by guard rail in I-75 SB crash

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A person was injured after they were trapped in their car after an accident near Paddock Road on I-75 SB. Police say when they arrived, they found a car impaled on a guard rail with one person trapped inside Friday morning. The roof was removed to save...
CINCINNATI, OH

