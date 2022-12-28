Read full article on original website
Baby dies from December crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A baby girl died on Dec. 20 following a one-vehicle crash in Osage County on Dec. 19. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near Highway 133. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after The post Baby dies from December crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Phelps County man killed in Maries County car crash
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed Dec. 29 after his truck overturned in Maries County. Gary L. Stearns, 71, of St. James, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup on Missouri Route 28 about 1.5 miles east of U.S. Route 63. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began an […]
Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 28, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Miller County. George Z. Cook, 20, of Eldon, was killed after being hit by a 1987 Chevrolet K1500. According to a crash report, the Chevrolet truck was traveling west on Business Route […]
Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash
(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County
Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
One Dead after Pedestrian Hit by Car in Miller County
The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man from Eldon was hit and killed by a car. Reports say 20-year-old George Cook was walking along U.S. Highway 54 outside of Eldon Wednesday night at around 7 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV driving along the road. The driver...
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
18-year-old killed after car struck by train in Phelps County
A young woman from St. James, Missouri, died Tuesday after her car was struck by a train just south of Interstate 44.
OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body The post Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri teen dies after freight train, car crash
PHELPS COUNTY — A Missouri teen died in an accident just after 2p.m. Tuesday in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Buick Lacrosse driven by Cadey A. Rogers, 18, St. James, was westbound on County Road 3640 and Highway KK. The driver failed to yield...
Missouri man dies after struck by pickup
MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
Two arrested in Jefferson City on drug-related charges following brief stand off with police
Two people are arrested following a traffic stop for a wanted felon in Jefferson City. The JCPD reports officers conducted a traffic stop late Friday morning in the 100 block of Highway 50/63 to make contact with a passenger wanted for absconding from a parole warrant. When the driver stopped the truck for officers, they say the male passenger produced a knife and ordered the driver to drive off. Officers were able to prevent the driver from leaving and the woman was taken into custody.
Passenger died in 2-vehicle crash in Camden County, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County on Monday. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, Mo. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54 traveled off the side of the roadway and skidded...
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop
Police used pepper spray to subdue a man who was resisting arrest during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The post Jefferson City police subdue man with pepper spray during traffic stop appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One Dead After Monday Afternoon Crash In Camden County
(KTTS News) – One person has died after a crash took place in Camden County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 4 pm. 73-year-old Susan Graham from Arcola was identified as the victim. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54...
Teen Injured In Icy-Road Crash On Highway 54
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills teen was hospitalized on Dec. 24 after a crash on an icy Highway 54 in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Andrew Lacroix was driving a 2005 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 54 when he lost control of the vehicle and the car went off the left side of the road. It hit a sign and embankment, and was totaled in the crash. The Patrol says icy conditions were to blame.
Pulaski County Sheriff needs your help
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. He is 47-year-old Robert “Bobby” Knapp, a caucasian male, who is wanted on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm. Knapp is known to frequent the St. Robert area. Should you know the whereabouts of Bobby Knapp, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 573-774-6196, or contact your local law enforcement agency.
