ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelps County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Baby dies from December crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A baby girl died on Dec. 20 following a one-vehicle crash in Osage County on Dec. 19. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near Highway 133. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after The post Baby dies from December crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Phelps County man killed in Maries County car crash

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed Dec. 29 after his truck overturned in Maries County. Gary L. Stearns, 71, of St. James, was driving a 1999 Chevrolet S10 pickup on Missouri Route 28 about 1.5 miles east of U.S. Route 63. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began an […]
MARIES COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian killed in Miller County crash

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:49 p.m. on Dec. 28, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Miller County. George Z. Cook, 20, of Eldon, was killed after being hit by a 1987 Chevrolet K1500. According to a crash report, the Chevrolet truck was traveling west on Business Route […]
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two from St. Clair Seriously Injured in Washington County Crash

(Potosi) Two men from St. Clair received serious injuries following a one vehicle accident Wednesday in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on Highway 47 at the Old Highway 47 Loop when a Jeep Cherokee driven by 48-year-old Michael Cain ran off the road and struck a rock wall.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Three from Arnold hurt in crash in Franklin County

Two adults and one 11-year-old girl, all of Arnold, were injured Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, in a two-vehicle accident at Hwy. 100 and Cromwell Drive in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:17 p.m., Gregory T. Cole, 61, of Washington, Mo., was driving west in a 2013...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

One Dead after Pedestrian Hit by Car in Miller County

The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man from Eldon was hit and killed by a car. Reports say 20-year-old George Cook was walking along U.S. Highway 54 outside of Eldon Wednesday night at around 7 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV driving along the road. The driver...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

OZARKS UNSOLVED: Where is Donnie Erwin? The case of a missing Camden County man

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Donald Erwin disappeared nine years ago. The case rocked the community. Donnie Erwin, 59, is an army veteran. Due to some health complications, he only had one leg, making him recognizable. On December 29, 2013, Donnie asked his wife for a gift card to go buy some cigarettes. He left in his 2002 Silver Hyundai Elantra and never returned. That car is missing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body The post Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after struck by pickup

MILLER COUNTY — A Missouri man died in an accident just before 7p.m. Wednesday in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1987 Chevy 1500 driven by Cory W. Dunn, 35, Eldon, was westbound on Business Route 54 just east of East View Drive. The pickup struck...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Two arrested in Jefferson City on drug-related charges following brief stand off with police

Two people are arrested following a traffic stop for a wanted felon in Jefferson City. The JCPD reports officers conducted a traffic stop late Friday morning in the 100 block of Highway 50/63 to make contact with a passenger wanted for absconding from a parole warrant. When the driver stopped the truck for officers, they say the male passenger produced a knife and ordered the driver to drive off. Officers were able to prevent the driver from leaving and the woman was taken into custody.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Passenger died in 2-vehicle crash in Camden County, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a two-vehicle crash in Camden County on Monday. The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Susan C. Graham, 73, of Arcola, Mo. Investigators say a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54 traveled off the side of the roadway and skidded...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday

Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KTTS

One Dead After Monday Afternoon Crash In Camden County

(KTTS News) – One person has died after a crash took place in Camden County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 4 pm. 73-year-old Susan Graham from Arcola was identified as the victim. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that a vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 54...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Teen Injured In Icy-Road Crash On Highway 54

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Gravois Mills teen was hospitalized on Dec. 24 after a crash on an icy Highway 54 in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Andrew Lacroix was driving a 2005 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 54 when he lost control of the vehicle and the car went off the left side of the road. It hit a sign and embankment, and was totaled in the crash. The Patrol says icy conditions were to blame.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Pulaski County Sheriff needs your help

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. He is 47-year-old Robert “Bobby” Knapp, a caucasian male, who is wanted on a felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm. Knapp is known to frequent the St. Robert area. Should you know the whereabouts of Bobby Knapp, contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 573-774-6196, or contact your local law enforcement agency.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy