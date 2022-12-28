ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS Reveals 2023 Debut Dates: When To See ‘All Creatures Great And Small,’ ‘Vienna Blood,’ ‘Tom Jones’ And More

By Lynette Rice
PBS will bring back six series and premiere two period dramas in 2023, which includes the debut of Tom Jones on Masterpiece that’s based on the 1749 novel The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling .

“PBS continues to bring dramas that appeal to the entire family, from mysteries like Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece and Vienna Blood to coming-of-age stories like Sanditon on Masterpiece and La Otra Mirada. This season’s lineup of period dramas is our most extensive to date, with hours of captivating storytelling from January to May,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President Program Scheduling at PBS. “Not only do we have returning seasons of our most anticipated dramas, but we also have two new premieres that audiences are sure to fall in love with: Tom Jones on Masterpiece and Marie Antoinette. Both bring incredible new talent to PBS. I can’t wait for audiences to watch!”

The eight dramas will can be found on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS app.

Season 2 of La Otra Mirada premieres Thursdays, Jan. 5-Feb. 23. Teresa returns to school after being found innocent of her father’s murder. Her struggles, though, are far from over, as she deals with new secrets and new threats to the Academy. From Walter Presents, in Spanish with English subtitles.

Season 3 of Miss Scarlet and the Duke will run Jan. 8-Feb. 12, 8 p.m. ET. Eliza finds herself in fresh and surprising mysteries, ranging from a disappearing magician to police corruption, as she struggles to build her detective agency. Growing competition from a rival agency creates new problems, and all the while she is still juggling her relationship with Inspector William Wellington, the Duke. But she has a new challenge on that front: a beautiful woman from her childhood has caught the Duke’s eye.

All Creatures Great and Small is back for season 3 starting Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET. James Herriot and crew deal with sick animals, eccentric farmers, courtship and strict government mandates in a new season of the series that won the hearts of millions of fans. Change is the order of the day as professional and emotional relationships mature in the rural Yorkshire veterinary practice immortalized by author James Herriot’s charming stories. Themes for Season 3 include new partnerships, ghosts from the past and doing one’s duty—and, of course, doing right by the animals.

Season 3 of Vienna Blood returns Jan. 8 and runs through Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. Set in 1900s Vienna — a hotbed of philosophy, science and art, where cultures clash and ideas collide in the city’s grand cafes and opera houses, Season 3 finds Max and Oskar once again thrust into the dark underbelly of glittering Viennese society, with episodes set in a luxury fashion house, the Chinese antiquities trade and the budding world of cinema.

Call the Midwife is back for season 12 on March 19 and will run through May 7 at 8 p.m. ET. It’s 1968, and the nuns and nurses from Nonnatus House return for more midwifery and family life. The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, and tension in Poplar arises following the effects of Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech.

Season 3 of Sanditon kicks off March 19 and runs through April 23 at 9 p.m. ET. The third and final season returns viewers to the seaside resort of Sanditon for the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana’s stories. Drama, laughter and romance are all in store for the ensemble of new and returning characters.

Marie Antoinette premieres Sundays starting March 19 and running through May 7 at 10 p.m. ET.  Marie Antoinette (Emilia Schüle, Berlin Dance School ) is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the Dauphin of France (Louis Cunningham, Bridgerton ). When she arrives at Versailles, she must obey the numerous and complex rules of the French court. The princess quickly suffers from not being able to live her life the way she wants, while her mother, the Empress of Austria, (Tony nominee Marthe Keller) keeps pushing her to continue the Bourbon line and thus secure the alliance between the two countries. However, faced with Louis’ avoidant and solitary character, the mission turns out to be more complicated than expected.

Tom Jones premieres in the spring. One of the greatest novels in the English language comes to Masterpiece in a four-part adaptation of Henry Fielding’s Tom Jones , giving a new twist to the tale of a young man’s love for a wealthy heiress. Solly McLeod stars as Tom, with Sophie Wilde as Sophia, the heroine and Hannah Waddingham as the iconic temptress Lady Bellaston. The stellar cast also includes James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, Alun Armstrong, Pearl Mackie, and a torrent of other talent, bringing mid-18th-century England to life in all its passion and prejudice, luxury and loose morals.

