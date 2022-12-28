ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Swims Past $300M At Domestic Box Office

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3rjd_0jwhHRil00

Any cynicism about a broken down Christmas box office, impacted by weather, was wiped away Tuesday as 20th Century Studios/Disney/Lightstorm’s Avatar : The Way of Water racked up $23.8M sending its domestic cume to $317.1M . In addition, the sequel flew past the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Director James Cameron has told the media that the breakeven point for Avatar: The Way of Water stands at $2 billion global mark.

Avatar 2 in its offshore Tuesday saw $50.8M, for a $74.6M worldwide day, a $712.7M offshore total and overall $1.03 billion running global total. That’s the fastest movie to cross that threshold in 14 days since last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home . Nancy will have more details later.

Related Story

2023 Domestic Box Office To Hit $9 Billion Fueled By 32 Tentpoles, But How Does Hollywood Prevent Original Adult Pics From Falling Into Further Jeopardy?

Related Story

Pete Hammond's 10, OK 11, Best Movies Of 2022

Related Story

'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Speeds Past $1B Global

That Tuesday take of Avatar 2 was more than the post Christmas Tuesdays of Spider-Man: No Way Home ($21.3M) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($22.5M), which has been the comp to the James Cameron directed sequel since opening. Avatar 2 ‘s 12th day of release was also higher than that of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , which saw its second Tuesday falling on New Year’s Eve in 2019 and making $13.2M.

Rogue One crossed $400M stateside mark back in 2016 on its New Year’s Eve Saturday. Can Avatar 2 do the same?

Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Puss in Boots : The Last Wish held solid with $6.7M on Tuesday, -2% from its Dec. 26 Monday of $6.8M, when many were off from work for the holiday. The sequel’s running total through seven days stands at $32.8M, 40% behind Sing 2 last year, which also opened on a Wednesday.

Disney/Marvel’s 7th Tuesday of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever bested holiday newcomers with $1.7M (-17% from Monday), rising above I Wanna Dance With Somebody ( $1.55M ) and Babylon ( $1M , -20% from Monday). Running total for Babylon through 5 days is $5.8M (-22% from Monday), I Wanna Dance With Somebody is at $8.3M and Wakanda Forever stands at $429.8M.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Edie Falco Thought ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Was A Box Office Flop As She Believed It Was Released Years Ago

Edie Falco is one of the stars of Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to James Cameron’s epic. Since The Sopranos alum filmed the movie several years ago she had thought it had been released and flopped at the box office after not hearing much buzz. During an appearance on The View on Friday, December 16, Falco recounted she had come to terms with the thought that Avatar hadn’t done well until someone told her it had not been released yet. “I saw the first one when it was out, and that’s going back some time. And the second Avatar, the...
Deadline

Ryan Seacrest Supports CNN Cutting Back On New Year’s Eve Drinking After Andy Cohen’s “Losers” Diss

Ryan Seacrest, who was dissed by an inebriated Andy Cohen on CNN’s New Year’s Eve show last year, supports the network’s decision to cut back on on-camera drinking during its coverage of the last night of the year. “I don’t advocate drinking when one is on the air,” Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t know how that started as a tradition, but it’s probably a good idea [to scale back], CNN.” Clips of the alcohol-fueled CNN co-hosts Cohen and Anderson Cooper went viral during last year’s broadcast. “There’s some pretty respectable people or at least one, right? I think there’s a serious...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years

The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
The Mary Sue

10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022

2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Polygon

Avatar 2 took forever because James Cameron had to make sure Avatar 4 was ready to shoot

Avatar: The Way of Water was a notoriously delayed project. Writer-director James Cameron first announced the sequel to his 2009 hit Avatar in 2010, with a goal of releasing it in 2014 and following up with a third Avatar movie in 2015. But every time the release date got close, Cameron would announce a new delay, postponing the releases by another year — or several. And all that release-calendar jumping was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production and made long movie delays and schedule shuffles commonplace.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
The Independent

‘He’s beating himself up’: James Cameron responds to Matt Damon revealing he lost out on $250m after turning down Avatar

Avatar director James Cameron has responded to Matt Damon’s revelation that he lost out on $250m (£205m) worth of profits when he turned down the lead role in the movie.In 2019, the actor had revealed that when Cameron approached him for the role of Jake Sully – which was eventually taken by Sam Worthington – he also offered him 10 per cent of the film’s profits.Avatar made $2.79bn (£2.2bn) at the worldwide box office in 2009, meaning Damon could have earned upwards of a quarter of a billion dollars. “I’ve left more money on the table than any actor,”...
ComicBook

James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel

Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
wonderwall.com

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique after training for 'Dune' sequel, more news

Josh Brolin, 54, shows off insanely chiseled physique in sexy selfie. "Dune: Part Two" is the new Peloton … or it is for Josh Brolin, anyway. The 54-year-old actor, who's been filming the movie's upcoming second installment, showed off his newly chiseled abs, pecs and arms — along with an understandably proud-looking smile — in a bathroom selfie on Instagram on Friday (Dec. 9). "Dune did it," he captioned the shot, which earned a pile of fire emojis from his wife, Kathryn Brolin. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was impressed, too, and shouted-out his "sexy, muscly" so-and-so pal in the comments, as did Johnny Knoxville, Dave Bautista and a number of other stars. Josh returns as Gurney Halleck in "Dune: Part Two," along with new cast members including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. Sadly, we'll have to wait until Nov. 3, 2023, for the sci-fi franchise's sequel (and, presumably, Josh's abs).
Deadline

Deadline

152K+
Followers
41K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy