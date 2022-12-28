ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

1 dead at scene after vehicle hits pedestrian just outside Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in a neighborhood just outside Raleigh was closed for about three hours after a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Saturday night. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Pearl Road, which is just off Rock Quarry Road south of Battle Bridge Road in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash

A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Mobile home destroyed in fire, Raleigh fire crews investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway. The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home. At...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville intersection reopens after driver hits utility pole

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fayetteville intersection was temporarily closed on Friday morning after a crash caused power lines to go down. The single-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Ramsey Street and Wall Street around 1:30 a.m. A driver hit a utility pole, causing the pole to break. Police...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Sky 5: Glenwood Ave. crash shuts down eastbound lanes

Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police: 5 people shot in east Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day shooting. Police said Sunday that five people were shot at North Miami Boulevard and Raynor Street. The extent of the injuries to the five shot is unknown at this time. Police have also not said what...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

One dead from Durham apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. — One person died in an apartment fire in Durham on Saturday morning. The fire occurred at Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road. Firefighters arrived around 9:30 to find heavy smoke from the front of a two-story apartment building. The 35 responding firefighters learned one person was trapped and dealt with flames throughout the apartment and the attic.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Soggy start doesn't stop early acorn drop at WRAL First Night

RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the early acorn drop at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade, which was...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy