ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is Tennessee's Most Popular New Year's Resolution

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmWO8_0jwhHMYM00
Photo: Getty Images

As 2022 draws to a close and the anticipation for what the new year will bring, people around the country are thinking of the perfect New Year's resolution to give them a fresh start in 2023 .

Zippia used Google Trends to analyze the most searched questions relating to New Year's resolutions to determine the most popular resolution for each state, and the overwhelming top choice may come as a surprise.

While New Year's resolutions are most associated with dieting and going to the gym, the trending resolution for 2023 sees people be more interested in improving their mental health. Seeking therapy is the most popular resolution for the new year, being the top choice for 12 states, while the desire to lose weight comes in second, being the top choice for eight states. Other popular resolutions include dating, finding a new job, saving money and getting better sleep.

So what are Tennesseans hoping for in the new year?

According to the site, going to therapy is the most popular New Year's resolution for people in Tennessee. As the new year brings a new chance to refocus on what is important, many people around the Volunteer State are hoping to work on themselves and improve their mental health.

As stated above, Tennessee isn't the only state interested in trying out therapy in 2023. Eleven other states also shared the resolution, including: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Check out Zippia 's full report to see the top New Year's resolution in each state.

Comments / 0

Related
1070 KHMO-AM

Has Jesse James Famous Missouri Train Robbery Loot Been Found?

Jesse James is known to have been responsible for a lot of robberies during his era, but the loot he took from a Missouri train is thought to be one of the grandest of them all and it's never been found. Or, has it? There's a new claim that at least some of the gold from the Gads Hill train robbery from January 31, 1874 has been located.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest

The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
MOSCOW, ID
WCPO

Will medical marijuana be legalized in Kentucky in 2023?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — In 2020 and 2022, the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana. But both times, the bill ran into trouble in Kentucky's socially conservative Senate. So, will lawmakers make another attempt in 2023? Sen. Stephen West said yes, but this time, the...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi

Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
New York Post

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: snag an excellent offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also breakdown one of the best matchups of bowl season. Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer. Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook and...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Ohio’s big gamble

LIMA — It’s official: Ohioans can legally bet on sporting events as of midnight Sunday, and industry analysts expect Ohioans to spend billions of dollars doing just that in 2023. “Ohio will be the most wide-open sports betting market we’ve seen in North America outside of the province...
OHIO STATE
gamblingnews.com

Arkansas Sports Betting Handle in November Hits $30.5M, Highest Yet

Even though the state isn’t one of the biggest in terms of population, Arkansas has certainly proven to be one of the most important betting hubs in the United States. The state managed to collect a total of $30.5 million in total bets during November, official data by the Department of Finance and Administration confirmed.
ARKANSAS STATE
New York Post

BetMGM Ohio bonus code: Grab a cool offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Sports betting is officially live in Ohio and New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM on launch day. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 in first bet insurance and run through today’s bowl games. Follow the button below for more information about the offer from BetMGM: Get the BetMGM Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes BetMGM Live offer New BetMGM bettors in the state of Ohio can claim a $1,000 first bet insurance bet on January 1st. That’s right, you first bet placed can be fully refunded if it loses for up to $1,000 Just...
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Place your bets: Sports wagers now legal in Ohio

On a warm, muggy July evening in Indiana, a group of youngish males sat in front of a bank of television screens at the sportsbook at French Lick Resort. They were engrossed in the final innings of a New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game. It was one of 162 regular-season games for both teams, carrying zero impact on the final standings. But don't tell that to the dozen or so who took in every pitch and swing of the bat as if they were watching Game 7 of the World Series. When the Red Sox scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning for an unlikely victory, the hoots, hollers, and groans rang out across the casino floor. Red Sox bettors were elated, and Yankees bettors were irked. "On fall Saturdays and Sundays, our sports viewing area is full to watch football games," said Jeffrey Whereatt, director of slots and sports wagering at French Lick Resort. "It's been successful here. Ohio's future is bright."
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code NYPBONUSTIX: Register now to prepare for launch

Ohio New York Post readers can cash in early with Caesars Sportsbook. If new customers pre-register with the code NYPBONUSTIX before Caesars goes live, they are eligible for $100 in bet credits on New Year’s Day. Caesars Sportsbook pre-registration offer New Caesars Sportsbook users in the state of Ohio can take advantage of a great offer ahead of the New Year’s Day launch. Pre-register now to get $100 in bet credits on launch day. This will be in addition to the “Full Caesar” welcome bonus, which is among the best in the market. Learn more about the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.Check...
OHIO STATE
New York Post

Claim the best Sports Betting Promo Codes for Ohio Launch Day

The new year is here and for Ohio residents that means online sports betting is going live today in the Buckeye State. Bettors can get their hands on loads of incredible betting offers and promo codes and join the excitement of sports betting in 2023. Check out the best sports betting promo codes on Ohio launch day: 1. BetMGM Sportsbook﻿ BetMGM is the best sportsbook for new Ohio bettors. This sportsbook offers multiple betting options, including a same-game parlay builder, live betting, and tons of alternative spreads and totals on different games. It has plenty of enticing futures markets as well, if...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

What Ohio’s midnight sports betting launch will look like

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The emerald-and-gold Caesars Sportsbook-branded corner of Scioto Downs sat vacant Thursday — the kiosks idling, the soft-white underlit counters beckoning to bettors ambling around the rest of the racino. Last Thursday, a semi-clear plastic construction tarp concealed where the Barstool Sportsbook will permanently reside at the Hollywood Casino. Construction began in […]
OHIO STATE
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy