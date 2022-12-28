ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

Cash bail provision in SAFE-T Act ruled unconstitutional

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A circuit court judge in Kankakee County ruled the Pre-Trial Fairness Act unconstitutional on Wednesday. The act would have ended cash bail. This decision comes just days before it was set to be eliminated in Illinois. State attorneys in 65 Illinois counties challenged the new...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

FOID card renewal simplified for 2023

As we head into the new year, Firearm Owner's Identification card renewal may be a bit different for some individuals. Upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program approval, the Illinois State Patrol will automatically renew a persons FOID for those who submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP specifically for their FOID or conceal carry license beginning January 1st.

Comments / 0

Community Policy