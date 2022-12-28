ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida

When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
westorlandonews.com

Longitude 82 Apartments in Sarasota Sold

JBM Institutional Multifamily Advisors has brokered the sale of another Class A+ Southwest Florida multifamily property called Longitude 82 for Passco Companies, headquartered in Irvine, California. The total purchase price was $115,000,000 or $319,444 per unit. The property sits on a 32.55 +/- acre site and is comprised of 360...
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch Avian Club spreads its wings

Country Club resident Cindy Gordon's love of birds started with the abandoned pets she helped rescue and rehabilitate as a member of the Florida West Coast Avian Society. However, while she knew plenty about how to care for birds, she also wanted someone who could help her, along with the Lakewood Ranch Avian Club she founded, to learn about the wild birds of Florida in addition to pets.
10 Tampa Bay

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
speedonthewater.com

Longboat Key Run Delivers Fun Minus Much Sun

By Southwest Florida standards, today’s weather for the casual fun run around Longboat Key was nothing special. The sun stayed mostly hidden in the overcast sky and the temperatures barely scraped the mid 70s. Ohio’s Justin and Johanna Beischel came all the way to Southwest Florida to catch some...
speedonthewater.com

St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition

For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue. Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser...
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast New Year’s revelers have plenty of parties to chose from

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents wanting to ring in the new year have plenty of options, from wild to mild. The big New Year’s Eve party in Sarasota is the annual Pineapple Drop Block Party. The dropping of the big glowing pineapple comes at midnight at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street downtown.
WINKNEWS.com

Sandman Books’ roof collapses again

After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
Mysuncoast.com

Fog Rings in the New Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog will ring in the New Year as the annual Pineapple Drop gets underway in downtown Sarasota. We will have some fog that builds overnight and clears by mid morning. For New Year’s Day expect a 20% chance of rain, mostly in the early morning hours....
Longboat Observer

Enough concrete poured at Longboat's St. Regis to build a 234-mile sidewalk

From top to bottom, work is progressing on the Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key as the project heads into its second year of construction. With ground broken on the project in October, 2021, the foundation building permits were awarded in early 2022. From there, construction has been vertical at the 17.6-acre former home of the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort.
Mysuncoast.com

More morning fog and a warm week to start 2023!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Areas of fog greet the first morning of the new year and could develop Monday, too. Sunday stays cloudy after the fog lifts, but we’re mainly dry across the Suncoast. We are tracking a cold front that will bring changes to our weather pattern by the end of the week. Strong thunderstorms will hit the northern Gulf states during the week. Whatever is left of the front comes through the Suncoast late Thursday, but there may not be much moisture left for us. But it will bring cooler and drier air back to us for Friday and the coming weekend. Low temps will dip to the 40s and 50s by the weekend and high temps only 60s and low 70s. Dew points will drop back to the 40s and 50s, which will put an end to our fog potential for a few days.
10 Tampa Bay

FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago. That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new...
