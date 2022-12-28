SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Areas of fog greet the first morning of the new year and could develop Monday, too. Sunday stays cloudy after the fog lifts, but we’re mainly dry across the Suncoast. We are tracking a cold front that will bring changes to our weather pattern by the end of the week. Strong thunderstorms will hit the northern Gulf states during the week. Whatever is left of the front comes through the Suncoast late Thursday, but there may not be much moisture left for us. But it will bring cooler and drier air back to us for Friday and the coming weekend. Low temps will dip to the 40s and 50s by the weekend and high temps only 60s and low 70s. Dew points will drop back to the 40s and 50s, which will put an end to our fog potential for a few days.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO