Free guided hikes kicking off the New Year at OK State Parks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get in shape for 2023, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is here to help.

On Jan. 1, Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and free parking to all Oklahomans.

“We couldn’t be more excited to ring in the new year by welcoming hikers from all over the state to our parks,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Executive Director. “Our First Day Hikes are a fantastic way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks, and we can’t wait to see you!”

Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year’s Day at 16 state parks.

The hikes will be held at the following parks:

Boiling Springs State Park (Woodward) – Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.

Roman Nose State Park (Watonga) – Jan. 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Arrowhead State Park (Canadian) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Bernice Area at Grand Lake State Park – Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

Lake Eufaula State Park (Checotah) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.

Natural Falls State Park (West Siloam Springs) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.

Osage Hills State Park (Pawhuska) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Sequoyah State Park (Hulbert) – Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tenkiller State Park (Vian) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Beavers Bend State Park (Broken Bow) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Lake Wister State Park (Wister) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

McGee Creek State Park (Atoka) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Robbers Cave State Park (Wilburton) – Jan. 1 at 9 a.m.

Talimena State Park (Talihina) – Jan. 1 at 9 a.m.

Lake Murray State Park (Ardmore) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Lake Texoma State Park (Kingston) – Jan. 1 at 10 a.m.

Foss State Park (Foss) – Jan. 1 at 2 p.m.

Quartz Mountain State Park (Lone Wolf) – Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Lake Thunderbird State Park (Norman) – Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Separate guided hikes will be held at Fort Cobb State Park and Great Plains State Park in Mountain Park on Jan. 7.

For more information, visit the tourism department’s website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.