The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
wabi.tv
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
One Maine City Makes List Of Metros Where Homes Sell Over Asking
Over the last few years, we have all either ridden, or watched, the Maine real estate roller coaster. It all started in the summer of 2020. That was when people in the east coast's major cities, like Boston and New York, started abandoning those metros in favor of a life in Maine.
wabi.tv
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
wabi.tv
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
wabi.tv
South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday
SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?
Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
wabi.tv
Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in Maine ruled a homicide
EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a 3-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said. Emergency crews and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home along Route 1 in Edgecomb shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a young child who was not breathing, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
lcnme.com
Damariscotta Welcomes New Real Estate Agency Run By Familiar Faces
The new year will bring about many changes, including to the Midcoast real estate industry. For Jim Matel and Alitha Young, the changing of the calendar will coincide with the launch of their new real estate agency, Peninsula Properties. For Wayne Farrin, it will mark the first time in decades he has not owned the real estate agency for which he works.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Pittston woman picked for town clerk
The new year stands to bring Alna its new town clerk. Selectmen agreed Dec. 28 to hire Sarah Perkins of Pittston as clerk, tax collector and registrar of voters. No start date was announced. The date will be mutually agreed on, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the meeting at the town office and over Zoom.
wabi.tv
Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
Penobscot Pioneers Beat Defending State Champs Lewiston 7-1 at Fill the Alfond
The Penobscot Pioneers defeated the defending State Champions Lewiston Blue Devils 7-1 at the Alfond Arena. The Pioneers opened the action as part of the return of Fill the Alfond, the annual contest between Bangor and Brewer. This was the 1st time that the Fill the Alfond game had been played since 2019. The series started on February 17, 2004.
observer-me.com
Bangor church offers a lifeline for homeless population on cold winter nights
On a cold December Thursday night, John Michaud of Milo walked up the steps of the Mansion Church in Bangor with his laptop bag slung over his shoulder, greeting people waiting outside by name. At 6 p.m. on the dot, Michaud, 38, welcomed people into the Center Street church one...
foxbangor.com
Bill to ban flavored tobacco statewide
BANGOR — Multiple stakeholders are working to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide. This year several communities banned the sale of flavored tobacco including south Portland. A bill sponsored by Senator Jill Duson aims to end flavored tobacco sales across the state. Advocates say the advertisements for the...
foxbangor.com
Store Plaza Sinkhole
SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
foxbangor.com
Lacher’s mother talks ending the year searching for her son
AUGUSTA — A mother that has been searching for her missing son is reminding people how to properly report any potential sightings of him, as she refuses to give up hope going into the new year. “He could be anywhere in the state of Maine and frankly beyond,” said...
foxbangor.com
Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles
CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
