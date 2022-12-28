ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B98.5

The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading

Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
GARLAND, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta

For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently

I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

South China home destroyed by fire Wednesday

SOUTH CHINA, Maine (WABI) - As people get ready to bring in the new year with a celebration, Leslie Lacasse says she will be combing through the rubble of what’s left of her home. “I just want my stuff back, I’m grateful but i want my stuff back,” Lacasse...
CHINA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vanished | Where is Ayla Reynolds?

Zach Blanchard (NEWS CENTER Maine) It has been more than a decade since Ayla Reynolds vanished from a home in Waterville, Maine. Even after all these years, the image of her smiling face has not been forgotten. The disappearance of the 20-month-old sparked the largest investigation in state history, but there she was never found. It is a mystery that has captured the minds of people all across the state and even the country.
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Popular Bangor hangout closing its doors temporarily

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular hangout in Bangor is closing its doors on January 1st. According to The Main Tavern’s Facebook page, they are closing their doors until further notice after the New Year. They do not state why in the post, but they did say they will...
BANGOR, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in Maine ruled a homicide

EDGECOMB, Maine — The death of a 3-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said. Emergency crews and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home along Route 1 in Edgecomb shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a young child who was not breathing, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
EDGECOMB, ME
lcnme.com

Damariscotta Welcomes New Real Estate Agency Run By Familiar Faces

The new year will bring about many changes, including to the Midcoast real estate industry. For Jim Matel and Alitha Young, the changing of the calendar will coincide with the launch of their new real estate agency, Peninsula Properties. For Wayne Farrin, it will mark the first time in decades he has not owned the real estate agency for which he works.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Pittston woman picked for town clerk

The new year stands to bring Alna its new town clerk. Selectmen agreed Dec. 28 to hire Sarah Perkins of Pittston as clerk, tax collector and registrar of voters. No start date was announced. The date will be mutually agreed on, First Selectman Ed Pentaleri said in the meeting at the town office and over Zoom.
ALNA, ME
wabi.tv

Five arrested, $13,000 value seized in Skowhegan drug bust

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Five people were arrested and more than $13,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized in Skowhegan Friday morning. Skowhegan Police say officers from their department, the Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and State Police responded to North Avenue at 10:00 Thursday night for an incident involving people in ski masks next to a vehicle.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Bill to ban flavored tobacco statewide

BANGOR — Multiple stakeholders are working to end the sale of flavored tobacco statewide. This year several communities banned the sale of flavored tobacco including south Portland. A bill sponsored by Senator Jill Duson aims to end flavored tobacco sales across the state. Advocates say the advertisements for the...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Store Plaza Sinkhole

SKOWHEGAN — Last weekends storm has left many Mainers without power, and a few local businesses lost a section of their parking lot. The Skowhegan Plaza parking lot is in shambles after the Christmas weekend storm caused flooding that inevitably turned the area into a massive sink hole. Karla...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
foxbangor.com

Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles

CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
CARMEL, ME

