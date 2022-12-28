From Tom Petty to Taylor Swift: 40 under 40 Maine movers and shakers in 2022 and their eclectic music playlist

Read full article on original website
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Help a World War II Navy Code Girl Celebrate her 99th BirthdayThe Maine WriterScarborough, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaineTed RiversMaine State
The best restaurant in RI and MA, according to Guy Fieri
Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, Guy Fieri has visited thousands of restaurants across the globe.
4 Salt Caves in Massachusetts Your Entire Family Will Love
Photo by(Scituate Salt Cave) (MASSACHUSETTS) With holiday parties behind us and the New Year just around the corner, it's time to start putting the health of you and your family first. For people with breathing issues or those recovering from a respiratory illness, spending time this winter in a salt cave or room may be helpful!
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
WPFO
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
Western Massachusetts restaurants that closed in 2022
Western Massachusetts saw several restaurants close this year as many struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in costs for products.
Massachusetts man putting gas in car for wife wins $1M with scratch ticket
A Massachusetts man won a $1 million lottery prize after buying an instant ticket while getting gas for his wife.
Plant disease threatening Massachusetts’ huge marijuana growing industry
BOSTON — Growing marijuana in Massachusetts is big business. By one estimate, it’s now the state’s largest agricultural crop surpassing even the iconic cranberry. A plant disease once found primarily out west is now showing up in pot plants here and that’s raising concerns about how that could affect the local harvest.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
This Maine Gas Station Is Often So Crowded It Causes Tempers to Flare
Gas prices, on average, give me an ulcer. I am sure you understand what it feels like when you look down at the dash and see that revolting, "E" light up. Normally, when things light up, I think it's pretty. But now, the letter E and the color red make me feel nauseous.
As Charlie Baker departs, outgoing governor gives nod to Western Mass.
A massive map of Massachusetts, dotted with pins and a color-coded system, used to serve as a powerful visual aid for Gov. Charlie Baker, as he and administration officials tracked the flow of state dollars to all 351 municipalities. The purpose, Baker told MassLive, was to ensure resources were distributed...
WCAX
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in stores anymore. This past May, Vermont passed legislation that prohibits the sale of fluorescent lightbulbs and tubes that contain mercury. Starting Feb. 17, 2023, the sale of...
Upstate Gem Named Most Beautiful Small Town In New York
Ready for that next weekend getaway or daytrip? Plan a visit to the most beautiful small town in the state of New York. While there is plenty to see and do living in the Capital Region, when you want to get ouside the area and try something new there is no shortage of beautiful destinations that are only a short drive away.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
