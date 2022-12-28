ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

New Years Eve events in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you. Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20. Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive -...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man losses home to fire Christmas morning, close friends now helping him rebuild

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Spartanburg community are coming together to help a man in need after he lost his home to a fire on Christmas morning. Dexter Rogers lived on Old Anderson Mill Rd. for years. On the 25th he woke up to flames in his kitchen. The fire was put out by the fire department, but his home reignited later that night.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated a huge milestone: her 100th birthday. Sarah Ware was born on December 29, 1922. Her loved ones say she is a staple in the West Greenville community, but Ware was still surprised when she saw how many people came to the West Greenville Community Center to celebrate her.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend

FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
GREENVILLE, SC
visitncsmokies.com

The Best of Downtown Canton

Are you looking for somewhere to spend your next vacation? Somewhere small and quiet. Where downtown is full of shops that you won’t find anywhere else, and restaurants are guaranteed to have you coming back for more. If so, Canton might be the perfect place for you. This town is almost guaranteed to have you feeling like you’re in a Hallmark movie. So what are you waiting for?
CANTON, NC
skisoutheast.com

An Ode to NC Mountains

Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Community garden being built alongside runway at Spartanburg Airport

Airport director Terry Connorton says after seeing the food insecurity in Spartanburg, he spoke to Hub City Farmers Market and they say despite an airport sounding like an unlikely place for a successful garden…it’s actually the opposite. Community garden being built alongside runway at …. Airport director Terry...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southwest Airlines canceled another 2,300 flights across the country Thursday. This large cancellation has impacted hundreds of thousands of travelers for nearly a week. GSP says since December 23rd, 19 Southwest flights either coming or going out of Greenville were impacted by cancellations. Most of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022

The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Rolling S Golf Club closing its doors for good on Saturday

After 61 years of hosting golfers from around the region, Rolling S Golf Club in Waterloo will close its doors for good on Saturday, December 31. Ownership recently posted a message on their Facebook page and their website saying that the club will be permanently closing. On their website, they said that current economic conditions forced the closing.
WATERLOO, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy