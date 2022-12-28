Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
New Years Eve events in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you’re still looking for a fun way to ring in the new year, we’ve got some options for you. Ink N Ivy in downtown Greenville has food and live music. Tickets are $20. Bowlero - which is on South Pleasantburg Drive -...
FOX Carolina
Man losses home to fire Christmas morning, close friends now helping him rebuild
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Spartanburg community are coming together to help a man in need after he lost his home to a fire on Christmas morning. Dexter Rogers lived on Old Anderson Mill Rd. for years. On the 25th he woke up to flames in his kitchen. The fire was put out by the fire department, but his home reignited later that night.
FOX Carolina
Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated a huge milestone: her 100th birthday. Sarah Ware was born on December 29, 1922. Her loved ones say she is a staple in the West Greenville community, but Ware was still surprised when she saw how many people came to the West Greenville Community Center to celebrate her.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
visitncsmokies.com
The Best of Downtown Canton
Are you looking for somewhere to spend your next vacation? Somewhere small and quiet. Where downtown is full of shops that you won’t find anywhere else, and restaurants are guaranteed to have you coming back for more. If so, Canton might be the perfect place for you. This town is almost guaranteed to have you feeling like you’re in a Hallmark movie. So what are you waiting for?
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County Schools announce remote learning day due to water outages
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Buncombe County Schools announced that Monday will be a remote learning day due to the water outages in Western North Carolina. School officials said the high number of boil water advisories and water outages are affecting the school buildings in the area. They also...
skisoutheast.com
An Ode to NC Mountains
Many times in life we are faced with decisions upon where to live. I started to get that antsy feeling . . . The feeling that there is (still) something bigger around the corner. The question had even been welling-up . . . ‘Am I beginning to outgrow the SE region’? Are the adventures becoming less rosy?
wspa.com
Community garden being built alongside runway at Spartanburg Airport
Airport director Terry Connorton says after seeing the food insecurity in Spartanburg, he spoke to Hub City Farmers Market and they say despite an airport sounding like an unlikely place for a successful garden…it’s actually the opposite. Community garden being built alongside runway at …. Airport director Terry...
FOX Carolina
Firework sales steady despite inflation, supply chain disruptions
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In one more day we’ll enter into a new year. As always when the clock strikes midnight you’ll probably hear the sound of fireworks. “Customers are still coming in, so it’s been pretty good,” said James McCrary, the General Manager for Joey’s Fireworks.
FOX Carolina
More than a dozen Upstate flights impacted by Southwest Cancellations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Southwest Airlines canceled another 2,300 flights across the country Thursday. This large cancellation has impacted hundreds of thousands of travelers for nearly a week. GSP says since December 23rd, 19 Southwest flights either coming or going out of Greenville were impacted by cancellations. Most of...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman celebrates 100th milestone, was first Black worker in Greenville factory industry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Ware was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in Anderson. She turned 100 years old on Thursday. After a call from her family about her history and ties to West Greenville, WYFF News 4 stopped by her home on Friday, which came as a surprise to Ware.
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
FOX Carolina
North Carolina hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Mission Hospital say they’ve welcomed their first baby of the new year. Adam and Amber Steinbugl welcomed their son, Casey Jack at 10 minutes past midnight on January 1, 2023. He was weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and is 21...
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
greenvillejournal.com
The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022
The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
FOX Carolina
Churches continue New Year's Eve tradition with a lot of history behind it
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC is moving to cashless transactions. Troopers said an SUV ran off the roadway on U.S. 123 near Central. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after a shooting on Friday night along Winston Drive. Firework sales steady, despite inflation,...
FOX Carolina
Watch Night Service: Historical and cultural significance gathering in church on New Year’s Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - How do you plan to ring in the New Year’s? Will you be at a party? Your favorite nightclub? Or at home watching the ball drop? Some in our area will be in church. FOX Carolina found over 30 churches in the Upstate who will participate in a “watch night” service. It’s a tradition with a lot of history behind it.
golaurens.com
Rolling S Golf Club closing its doors for good on Saturday
After 61 years of hosting golfers from around the region, Rolling S Golf Club in Waterloo will close its doors for good on Saturday, December 31. Ownership recently posted a message on their Facebook page and their website saying that the club will be permanently closing. On their website, they said that current economic conditions forced the closing.
FOX Carolina
Greenville woman says if she didn’t know CPR her husband wouldn’t be alive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a crisp spring evening in April. Jay Kirkman and his wife, Mindy, were heading out to dinner in downtown Greenville. Everything appeared as normal. “We met up with our friend Phillip and his wife,” Jay Kirkman said. “We were early and so I...
