Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp

I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
HEREFORD, TX
US105

Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See

It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Well above average temperatures to kickoff 2023 for southern Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - New Years weekend will be a warm one for the High Plains. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s with some even tapping into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon as we move into 2023. Record temperatures look unlikely but afternoon highs will still be...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Palo Duro Canyon State Park rings in New Year with First Day Hike

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park is set to host an after hours hike to ring in the new year. The first hike will begin on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 p.m. Those who participate in the first hike will be hiking a part of the Kiowa Trail for around one hour as park rangers share stories of the tradition of the First Day Hikes and the significance of starting fresh in the new year.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Nationwide flight delays and cancellations impacting Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season. Today nationwide there have been 10,001 delayed flights and 4,387 flight cancellations. Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears to be feeling...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

1 hospitalized in downtown wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
AMARILLO, TX

