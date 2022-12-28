Read full article on original website
Amarillo Little Theatre working towards new performance space
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Little Theatre is the place to be and soon they will be expanding with a new performance space by their 100th anniversary. During the Panhandle Gives campaign, Amarillo Little Theatre raised $34,160 to use to take the first steps toward a new performance space across the parking lot from the […]
Sad News; Globe News Center Damaged By Broken Water Line
In the past couple of weeks, plumbing problems have been at the top of a lot of our minds. I've suffered my own issues with broken pipes recently. Even the City of Amarillo isn't immune from the woes that come with busted water pipes. The Globe News Center has suffered...
LOOK: This Hidden Hacienda For Sale Near Amarillo Will Make You Gasp
I have found a true hidden gem of a real estate listing. It's incredible, and it's location is one you would never expect. Two miles west of Hereford, a mere hour drive from Amarillo, is a gorgeous Mexican colonial home listed with Triangle Realty, LLC. It's nothing short of stunning and you'll see exactly why. What surprises me the most is the asking price: an absolute steal at only $560,000.
City of Amarillo trash truck stuck under overpass at SW 45th, Canyon Drive
Update: (11:20 a.m.) According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, the Amarillo garbage truck that was stuck under an overpass at SW 45th and Canyon Drive was freed around 11:20 a.m. on Friday. Officials said that the truck was trapped around 9 a.m. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the […]
KFDA
Code Blue Warming Station serves over 100 people during Arctic blast, needs donations
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The inclement weather last week brought in the most people the Code Blue Warming Station has seen this winter. The station remained open for four days straight and served 108 people. “We get so many people, I mean there are a lot of people that I...
KFDA
City of Amarillo issuing debt for landfill and neighborhood park amenities
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is planning to issue over $10 million in debt, addressing issues at the landfill and with neighborhood park amenities. The city says one of these issuance is for “Certificates of Obligation,” meaning it doesn’t need tax payer approval. $6.3...
Is Your Neighborhood Safe In Amarillo? Check Out These Maps & See
It's always a question you get asked by someone considering moving to Amarillo. Maybe it's a question you ask yourself when deciding to move within the city. Is Amarillo a safe place to live? Look, we know about all the crimes we've heard of. Drug busts, murders, theft. We seem to hear about it all the time. Sometimes it can feel like the entire city is just a wreck and no matter where you go, you'll be a victim of SOME sort of crime before it's all said and done.
When does school start? Spring 2023 on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With the holiday season come and gone, families around the region will soon be bundling up their students and sending them back to the classroom for the Spring 2023 semester. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in […]
KFDA
GOOD NEWS: Good News around NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many negative or bad stories make the news, but there’s a lot of good news stories out there, you just have to ask people. “I have a new nephew as of this year. First boy in the family actually, so that’s pretty exciting for us.” said Sydney Hatfield.
[PHOTOS] Life On The Lake Is Beautiful in This $1.2 Million Home For Sale in Amarillo
There's two kinds of people in the world: spring/summer people and fall/winter people. If you're one of the spring/summer folks, then I'm pretty sure you're not a happy camper right about now. Well, good news. I went window shopping on Zillow and found just the right house for you. It's...
The Influential Faith Healer Who Met His End In Amarillo, TX
I don't know what it is about Amarillo that makes it pop up in the strangest places. Somehow, it seems like Yellow City just has a way of showing up. For instance, are you familiar with the way that Amarillo is attached to a highly influential and controversial faith healer?
abc7amarillo.com
Well above average temperatures to kickoff 2023 for southern Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - New Years weekend will be a warm one for the High Plains. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s with some even tapping into the 70s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon as we move into 2023. Record temperatures look unlikely but afternoon highs will still be...
KFDA
Palo Duro Canyon State Park rings in New Year with First Day Hike
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Palo Duro Canyon State Park is set to host an after hours hike to ring in the new year. The first hike will begin on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 11:30 p.m. Those who participate in the first hike will be hiking a part of the Kiowa Trail for around one hour as park rangers share stories of the tradition of the First Day Hikes and the significance of starting fresh in the new year.
kgncnewsnow.com
Liquor Stores In Amarillo to Close 61 Hours Over New Years Holiday
New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. All Texas liquors will be closed for 61 hours over the New Years Day holiday. According to Texas law, if a holiday falls on a Sunday Texas liquor stores must be closed the following Monday. The law has the backing...
Gang Violence On The Rise In Amarillo. How Will Police Stop It?
As we wrap up 2022, we look back at all the good, bad, and entertaining things about Amarillo. Crime rose even more, which clearly falls into the bad category. Some new businesses and restaurants opened up and that's good. Unfortunately, it will always be the bad that outweighs the good....
‘Amarillo by Morning’: Terry Stafford thinks of home, and home remembers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Whether or not you’re headed up from San Antone with everything, or just what you’ve got on – if you lost your saddle in Houston and broke your leg in Santa Fe, you might have Amarillo on your mind. At least, that was the wager of Terry LaVerne Stafford when he […]
KFDA
Nationwide flight delays and cancellations impacting Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Weather conditions and staff shortages continue to play a role in hectic travel this holiday season. Today nationwide there have been 10,001 delayed flights and 4,387 flight cancellations. Most major airlines have felt the effects of the severe winter storm, but Southwest appears to be feeling...
New Year’s Eve Parties In Amarillo? Here’s Some Good Ones.
Out with the old and in with the new! That's the beauty of New Year's Eve, we get a chance to party our faces off and tell the year to kick rocks. We look ahead to what the next 365 days will bring us, hopefully, better than the previous year.
abc7amarillo.com
1 hospitalized in downtown wreck
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Amarillo on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:23 p.m. in the 800 block of Buchanan Street. ABC 7 crews on the scene said the vehicle hit a tree and emergency crews spent 10...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department responding to fatal crash near Amarillo Blvd and Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is currently responding to a fatal crash near East Amarillo Blvd and North Grand Street, on the boulevard. Traffic was blocked in the area while crews worked the scene. Police say the area is clear and normal traffic has resumed. More information...
