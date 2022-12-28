ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Plumas County News

Happy New Year from the Spot

Reader Sherilyn Schwartz sent in some photos of tonight’s celebration at the Spot in downtown Greenville and we are happy to share them with you as the countdown to the New Year is underway. The fireworks were sponsored by Plumas Strong and Genesee Valley Ranch. Thank you Sherilyn for sending in these beautiful photos and Happy New Year to you and everyone else in Indian Valley.
GREENVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Rain gives way to snow in Eastern Plumas

As of 3 p.m. this afternoon Dec. 31, it’s still rain coming down in Quincy, but head east and you will run into snow. It’s now snowing in the Blairsden/Greaeagle area and points east. Plumas County and much of Northern California is supposed to catch a break tomorrow New Year’s Day, before another week of wet weather begins. Parts of Plumas — from Chester to Quincy — remain under a flood watch, while points east are under a winter storm warning. If you have photos from where you are, you can send them to [email protected] – please include a location, time of day, and photo credit information.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Common Good Community Foundation gives grants to local organizations

Four Plumas County organizations received gifts this Christmas in the form of grants from the Common Good Community Foundation. The four organizations included Dramaworks, Plumas Community Radio, the Lost Sierra Food Project and Plumas Charter School. Plumas Charter School was awarded a $1,500 grant which will cover admission for students...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

Plumas County providing sandbags at four locations; bring a shovel

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that a Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning, Dec. 30 through Saturday evening, Dec. 31, due to concerns about an extended period of heavy rain, which may cause excessive runoff and flooding of rivers, creeks, small streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms

Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
SHASTA LAKE, CA
Plumas County News

Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon

Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday

GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
GRIDLEY, CA
FOX40

Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom

(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department. Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel. During […]
FOLSOM, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced to felony probation for stealing from dead roommate

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced to two years of felony probation for stealing from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was sentenced for identity theft and ten counts of forgery. Pirtle will receive credit...
CHICO, CA

