Plumas County News
Happy New Year from the Spot
Reader Sherilyn Schwartz sent in some photos of tonight’s celebration at the Spot in downtown Greenville and we are happy to share them with you as the countdown to the New Year is underway. The fireworks were sponsored by Plumas Strong and Genesee Valley Ranch. Thank you Sherilyn for sending in these beautiful photos and Happy New Year to you and everyone else in Indian Valley.
Plumas County News
Rain gives way to snow in Eastern Plumas
As of 3 p.m. this afternoon Dec. 31, it’s still rain coming down in Quincy, but head east and you will run into snow. It’s now snowing in the Blairsden/Greaeagle area and points east. Plumas County and much of Northern California is supposed to catch a break tomorrow New Year’s Day, before another week of wet weather begins. Parts of Plumas — from Chester to Quincy — remain under a flood watch, while points east are under a winter storm warning. If you have photos from where you are, you can send them to [email protected] – please include a location, time of day, and photo credit information.
Plumas County News
Plumas County News
Common Good Community Foundation gives grants to local organizations
Four Plumas County organizations received gifts this Christmas in the form of grants from the Common Good Community Foundation. The four organizations included Dramaworks, Plumas Community Radio, the Lost Sierra Food Project and Plumas Charter School. Plumas Charter School was awarded a $1,500 grant which will cover admission for students...
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
Plumas County News
Plumas County providing sandbags at four locations; bring a shovel
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that a Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning, Dec. 30 through Saturday evening, Dec. 31, due to concerns about an extended period of heavy rain, which may cause excessive runoff and flooding of rivers, creeks, small streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas.
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
activenorcal.com
NorCal Reservoirs See Major Boost in Water Levels with Winter Storms
Northern California is forecast to see a series of atmospheric rivers in the next week, bringing much-needed rain to two primary water sources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. With December precipitation and upcoming rain in the forecast, both reservoirs are seeing a big boost in their water levels. According to...
Plumas County News
Highway 70 closed through the Feather River Canyon
Caltrans is advising that Highway 70 is now closed through the Feather River Canyon from the junction of Highway 89 (Greenville Wye) to 1 mile east of Jargo Gap (Pulga) due to multiple rock slides and flooding. Earlier today, Dec. 30, a portion in Butte County experienced a rockslide and one-way traffic was in effect.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E customers along Chico River Road restored power
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:09 P.M. UPDATE - All PG&E customers in the area of Chico River Road have been restored power Friday afternoon. The outage was affecting nearly 500 customers along Chico River Road and River Road. It started shortly before 11 a.m. PG&E repaired power lines that fell along...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after being hit by train in Gridley on Wednesday
GRIDLEY, Calif. 4:41 P.M. UPDATE - The Gridley Police Department says that all railroad track intersections blocked are back open as of Wednesday evening. Union Pacific Railroad said that at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday one of their trains hit and killed a person in Gridley. CAL FIRE Butte Unit...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Dec. 20-29: Items missing from homes and vehicles; dangerous road conditions
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Dec. 20-29 December 20. Thoughts that...
Plumas County News
Fed, state, and county offices and banks closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s holiday
All county, state and federal offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the New Year’s holiday, since Jan. 1 falls on a Sunday. Banks also will be closed Monday, Jan. 2. All Plumas County schools and Feather River College remain on winter break. Plumas Unified and...
Two Grass Valley men found with heroin, meth and Fentanyl in Folsom
(KTXL) — Two Grass Valley men were arrested in Folsom on Thursday after being in possession of several pounds of illegal drugs and a stolen firearm, according to the Folsom Police Department. Wyatt Yoder, 36, and Gregory Woodward, 38, were contacted by detectives with the police department’s Special Investigations Unit at a Folsom Hotel. During […]
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville man arrested for stealing $4K in tools from Placer County man
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. - An Oroville man was arrested for stealing about $4,000 worth of tools in Granite Bay, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 9, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in Granite Bay that happened about a week earlier. The man reported that a...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Day crash identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Biggs East Highway on Christmas Day. Deputies said 41-year-old Joel Steward, 41, of Biggs died after crashing with a Dodge Ram Sunday evening in the area of Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue.
Plumas County News
Rock slide in Canyon; but open with one-way traffic control UPDATE-now closed
UPDATE: Highway 70 is now closed from Pulga to the Greenville Wye due to more rockslides and flooding. Caltrans is reporting that there is rockslide on Highway 70, approximately 2 miles west of the Butte/Plumas County Line this afternoon, Dec. 30. One-way traffic control is in effect.
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced to felony probation for stealing from dead roommate
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced to two years of felony probation for stealing from his dead roommate, Kevin Olson, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Darren Pirtle, 57, was sentenced for identity theft and ten counts of forgery. Pirtle will receive credit...
