Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Robert Griffin III sprinted off ESPN’s TCU - Michigan broadcast after learning his wife went into labor
Robert Griffin III has been an excellent addition to ESPN’s college football broadcasts the last two seasons, but Saturday during the College Football Playoff semifinal game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU, he had to bail early — but had an excellent excuse. On one of...
NBC4 Columbus
Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions after getting the starting quarterback job back, defensive miscues added up and the Washington Commanders ‘ playoff hopes took a major hit with a 24-10 loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns. Wentz was 16 of 28 for 143 yards, and the offense gained just 261 — 96 on Washington’s only touchdown drive […]
Giants beat Colts to clinch first playoff berth since 2016
The New York Giants beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 to clinch their first playoff berth since 2016.
Giants score most points since 2019 in playoff-clinching win over Colts
The Giants hadn’t broken 30 since October 2020, but did so in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Colts - and they finished with 38, their highest point total since December 2019.
NBC Miami
Buccaneers Quarterback Blaine Gabbert Helps Save Family in Helicopter Crash
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert helps save family in helicopter crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert came to the rescue when vacationers on a helicopter tour went crashing down into the bay on Thursday, leaving the family trapped in the chopper. Gabbert, who happened to...
NBC Miami
J.J. Watt Fulfills Hilarious Jersey Request From Cardinals Teammate
J.J. Watt fulfills hilarious jersey request from Cardinals teammate originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. J.J. Watt received a ton of messages after he announced his impending retirement earlier this week. But one stuck out for its hilarity. It began with a FaceTime call that the Arizona Cardinals star chose...
NBC Miami
Fins, First Place and Flops: The Top Sports Stories of 2022 From NBC 6
Over the course of 2022, the South Florida sports world had plenty of ups and downs. You had teams and players overachieving, like the FIU football team winning more games this season that it had in the previous 23 games combined. You also had moments you want to forget, like the Miami Heat losing just one game away from another trip to the NBA Finals.
NBC Miami
When Is TCU Vs. Georgia? What to Know About the National Championship
When is TCU vs. Georgia? What to know about the national championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 College Football Playoff national championship is set. On one side are the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs, who stunned the previously-unbeaten No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl. After...
