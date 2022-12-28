David George Rhoads, 90, died in Nags Head on December 29, 2022. He was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, Md. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. The family is honoring Dave’s wishes for cremation and their plans for his memorial gathering are pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, the Rhoads family is suggesting The Cross Culture Community at 70 E.R. Daniels Road Wanchese, NC 27981 for memorial donations.

NAGS HEAD, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO