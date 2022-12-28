Read full article on original website
Foster parenting classes begin in February
Dare County Department of Health & Human Services will offer foster parent training classes beginning February 28, 2023. The classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. in Manteo and last for 10 weeks. These classes are one of the requirements to become a foster parent; other requirements will be discussed and completed in the classes.
Jubilee Day celebration set
Currituck County NAACP will celebrate "Jubilee Day" at Good Hope AME Zion Church in Moyock on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. Elder Donald Jones, pastor, will deliver the message.
Manteo takes one win, one loss in Christmas basketball tourney
The Manteo High School boys varsity basketball team finished up the year with one win and one loss at the Washington County Christmas Tournament. The Redskins lost their December 21, 2022 game against a solid Bertie team 68-92. Manteo’s Will Waughtel scored 19 points and seven rebounds. Amyas Kenyon had 11 points and Kenyon Conti scored 23 points. Kaleb Spencer had 10 points, 14 rebounds and lost a tooth in the first two minutes of the game.
College of The Albemarle nursing program students celebrated for 100% pass rate
College of The Albemarle (COA) has announced that two nursing programs recently celebrated a 100% first-attempt pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX). All COA associate degree nursing (A.D.N.) and practical nursing (P.N.) graduates for the Class of 2022 passed on their first exam attempt. Students must pass...
Chicamacomico firefighters, water rescuers gather for end-of-year presentations
This New Year’s Day and every day men and women are ready to respond to emergencies. Firefighting on Hatteras Island and throughout small villages in northeastern North Carolina is accomplished by volunteers. In some departments, annual, end-of-the-year dinners and award presentations are held at fire stations or restaurants or...
Nags Head commissioners conclude discussion on Rogallo Museum
Despite multiple requests from members of the Rogallo Foundation to the Nags Head commissioners to rescind their October 20 letter to state parks opposing a museum at Jockey’s Ridge State Park, those requests have not been granted, at least as of now. The Rogallo Foundation is dedicated to highlighting...
Thomas Leon O’Neal
Manteo, NC – Thomas Leon O’Neal was born in Manteo, North Carolina on June 5, 1938. He was the older of two sons of the late Benjamin Sheldon O’Neal and Arretta Midgett O’Neal. He went home to Glory on Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at his home in Manteo, NC.
Metta Carawan Austin
Metta Carawan Austin, 85, of Manteo, died November 5, 2022. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on January 24, 2023 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church.
Jamie Alan Killen
Jamie Alan Killen, 75, of Nags Head, died December 25, 2022 at home. He was born in Norton, Va. on October 14, 1947. Celebration of life will be held at Nags Head Church on January 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. A gathering will be held in the spring at a Tidewater location, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nags Head Church, PO Box 302, Nags Head, NC 27959.
David George Rhoads
David George Rhoads, 90, died in Nags Head on December 29, 2022. He was born September 14, 1932 in Baltimore, Md. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. The family is honoring Dave’s wishes for cremation and their plans for his memorial gathering are pending at this time. In lieu of flowers, the Rhoads family is suggesting The Cross Culture Community at 70 E.R. Daniels Road Wanchese, NC 27981 for memorial donations.
Rose G. Sorey
Rose Marie Sorey, 70, of Elizabeth City, died December 27, 2022 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. She was born in Norfolk, Va. on July 4, 1952. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Homes, TwifordFH.com.
Yvonne Stowe Austin
Yvonne Stowe Austin, 92, of Hatteras, died December 27, 2022 at Currituck Health & Rehab Center in Barco. A native of Hatteras Island, she was born March 14, 1930. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Hatteras Assembly of God, PO Box 245, Hatteras, NC 27943.
Virginia Beach college student wins $1M off $30 scratch ticket
Perla Gomez, a college student from Virginia Beach, has won the final top prize of $1 million in the Virginia Lottery's Commonwealth scratcher game.
Photo of the Week: The end of night watch
This week's photo is particularly timely as the sun sets on 2022 and we say hello to 2023. The photo was taken by Officer Sophia Wright of the Elizabeth City (North Carolina) Police Department. This picture was during a night shift as sunrise signals the end of shift was coming.
OBX residents invited to public meeting regarding beach erosion in Rodanthe
RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — Dare County officials are set to host a public meeting to provide information for Rodanthe residents and property owners regarding concerns with the issue of erosion that has affected the Hatteras Island community. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building (23646 […]
Vehicle crashes through Virginia Beach bookstore; 4 hurt
Four people were hurt when a vehicle came crashing through a storefront window in Virginia Beach on Friday night.
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
Virginia Beach Police respond to serious crash on Independence Blvd.
Police tweeted that a crash took place in the 500 block of Independence Blvd with serious injuries Saturday.
Kill Devil Hills woman among winners of VIP New Year’s trip to New York City
A Kill Devil Hills woman is among a group of eight North Carolinians who received a VIP trip for two to New York City to celebrate New Year’s Eve – and one of the eight may become the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Troopers to pursue charges against both drivers in deadly I-64 crash: Warrant
New court documents show state troopers in Virginia are pursuing charges against both drivers involved in a party bus crash that killed three people on I-64 in York County earlier this month.
