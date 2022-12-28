Read full article on original website
The Ford Explorer Won't Ditch ICE For Years To Come
The Ford Explorer will reportedly keep its internal combustion engine until at least 2035, a new report claims. The news comes from AutoForecast Solutions and it's somewhat surprising because we learned not long ago about plans to launch an all-electric version in the not-too-distant future. But apparently, the Blue Oval wants to cater to both ICE and EV customers, which makes sense considering not everyone is prepared to adopt pure battery electrification just yet.
McLaren's Electric Future Hinges On A Few Things Becoming Reality
At the recent American launch drive of the McLaren Artura, Jamie Corstorphine, McLaren's Director of Product Strategy, spoke to CarBuzz about the challenges McLaren anticipates as the world goes electric. The brand was one of the first to dabble in hybridization for the sake of performance with the world-beating P1 hypercar before introducing the Speedtail and now the Artura. But the big question is if electrification will be the way forward with everything now.
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Nio Unveils ES8 And 572-Mile EC7 Coupe SUV
Nio officially unveiled its all-new EC7 and ES8 flagship electric SUVs at Nio Day 2022, and the big numbers are that the EC7 has a claimed range of 572 miles on the CLTC testing cycle. These two models are the unofficial third step in Nio's plan to become a dominant...
Hyundai To Only Sell EVs In Norway Starting Next Week
Beginning January 1, 2023, Hyundai will only sell its lineup of all-electric vehicles in Norway, the South Korean automaker has announced. Norway has been a world leader in EV adaptation, so this latest news should not come as a major surprise. Hyundai has been one of the largest automotive brands...
Dutch Company Transforms Tesla Model 3 Into The Ultimate Eco-Friendly Hearse
Derks Uitvaartmobiliteit, a Dutch company, specializing in custom-building hearses, is officially building funeral coaches based on the Tesla Model 3. One doesn't usually associate the compact American EV with funeral duty, but it makes sense if you think about it. The eerily quiet electric motor setup is well-suited to the solemn mood and allows for measured and dignified acceleration thanks to all that instant torque.
Suzuki To Show 5-Door Jimny And Electric SUV In January
Currently, the world of electric off-roaders is pretty upmarket. Vehicles like the Rivian R1T define the segment, but cheap and cheerful Suzuki may be changing that. Maruti Suzuki has announced that the company will introduce two new SUVs and an electric SUV at the India Auto Expo next month. For...
BMW X7 Gets The Mansory Treatment With Widebody Kit And Massive Wheels
While the controversial tuning company says the future enhancements are for the recently launched LCI model (BMW speak for facelift), the firm has curiously rendered the design on the older model, which features single-piece headlights. Whatever the reason for this faux pas may be, it's clear to see Mansory plans to make a few changes to the full-size Bimmer.
msn.com
Toyota Just Unveiled Two Cool-Looking New Electric Trucks
We're waiting for Toyota to give us more information about the upcoming 2024 Tacoma — and a potential EV version of it. We don't have that yet, beyond an unconfirmed report the Taco will receive Toyota's Hybrid Max powertrain. But Toyota has just revealed a couple more cool EV truck prototypes.
Bosch Bringing Level 4 Autonomy-Ready LiDAR To CES 2023
German technology giant Bosch is expected to preview several cutting-edge safety innovations at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 that aim to improve safety and autonomous vehicles. Those betting big on the self-driving future will be interested to hear the company will showcase long-range LiDAR for Level 4 autonomous driving. The...
Electric Car Company Canoo Accuses Former Top Executives Of Corporate Espionage
Electric vehicle startup Canoo is accusing several former executives of corporate espionage by joining the company only to steal its trade secrets only then to start their own rival carmaker. According to Insider, Canoo filed a 58-page lawsuit on December 22 in the United States Central District Court of California against those now-former employees who joined forces in September to form Los Angeles-based Harbinger Motors.
Electric Cars Key To Hyundai's Assault On Toyota And Volkswagen
Hyundai Motor Company, which consists of the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, is now the world's third-largest automaker and it intends to utilize its strong position to take on Toyota and the Volkswagen Group, the number one and two biggest carmakers, respectively. Speaking to Bloomberg, Hyundai president and co-chief executive...
Plug-In Hybrids May Actually Be Worse For The Environment
Plug-in hybrid vehicles like the new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime are a great stop-gap for drivers who aren't fully ready to embrace electric vehicle ownership. Most offer around 20 to 30 miles of all-electric range, meaning owners can do their daily commute to work and only use gasoline on the weekends for longer trips. That's great in theory, but a new study from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) shows that PHEV owners are not plugging in their cars as much as regulators predicted.
2023 Volvo V60 Cross Country
Volvo became a successful global automaker mainly through its station wagons, but we now live in a world where crossovers and SUVs reign supreme. Yet, Volvo still insists on making sure it has some wagons in its lineup, and we love the Swedish brand for it. The Volvo V60 is the automaker's smaller wagon compared to the V90, and the Cross Country trim is where Volvo gives it a lift and an all-wheel-drive system to give it the ability to go, well, cross-country. Not off-roading, just cross country for the outdoorsy types with at least one dog. What Volvo hasn't done with the Cross Country trim is cut down on its elegance and status as a premium wagon; the Cross Country is also the only gas V60 in the stable now.
torquenews.com
Tesla Offering $7,500 Off Model S and Model X Until the End of the Year
Tesla is now offering $7,500 off of Model S and Model X vehicles until the end of the year, 2022. We see a Tweet thread from Whole Mars Catalog saying that he got a $7,500 discount + a $5,000 showroom model discount when buying a Tesla Model S. He also states that you will get this $7,500 discount when buying any Tesla Model S or Model X.
Japanese Tuner Stances Suzuki Jimny In The Worst Way
ESB, a Japan-based tuner, has introduced two new upgrade kits for the Suzuki Jimny, both of which absolutely ruin the vehicle. This happy little off-roader has to count as one of the most sought-after forbidden fruits Americans yearn for, though there is a loophole in case you're desperate. Just know...
Drag Race: Ford Bronco Raptor Takes On Hennessey VelociRaptor 400
Hennessey Performance has pitted the Bronco VelociRaptor 400 against the Bronco Raptor to determine which one is the ultimate Bronco - in a straight line, at least. Before we get to the answer, let's look at some figures. The tuned 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine found in the VelociRaptor has been tuned to produce 400 horsepower and 503 lb-ft of torque. In contrast, the larger 3.0-liter six-cylinder in the Raptor produces 418 hp and 448 lb-ft of torque.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe spy shots
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the compact crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have a look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
Why Toyota Designers Wear Fake Nails To Design New Interiors
To deliver a positive in-car experience, Toyota's interior designers go the extra mile - even if that means wearing fake nails. Hiromi Yagi, Assistant Manager for Lexus Design Division, told Toyota Times that his team uses fake nails to ensure individuals don't scuff their perfect manicures when operating the controls.
Ford Bronco Sport Won't Be Going Electric Before 2030
The Ford Bronco Sport will not become a fully-fledged electric vehicle before the 2030 model year for one key reason: it'll retain its existing C2 platform through the decade's end. AutoForecast Solutions has released information regarding the off-road-focused crossover's future, which involves an 11-year production run. This does not mean...
CarBuzz.com
