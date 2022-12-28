Read full article on original website
Related
Midlands recipients not ready for emergency COVID SNAP benefits to end, say it will be an adjustment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new change from the South Carolina Department of Social Services means an adjustment for people who've been receiving an added benefit for nearly three years. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount. Since the start...
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
Emergency allotments for SNAP to end Jan. 31, says SCDSS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federally-approved emergency allotments (supplement payments) to South Carolina households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end on January 31, 2023, according to South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS). That date has been approved by the US Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services as the state's 'transition' month to bring all SNAP households back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Partnership between SC state agencies, universities to improve response to opioid addiction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership among South Carolina state agencies and three research universities will "significantly improve the state’s ability to identify and treat South Carolinians suffering from addiction." South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster...
Search continues for missing diver on Lake Murray
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement is continuing its search for a missing diver days after the person was reported missing on Lake Murray. A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources said on Saturday that officers were out on the water searching by boat for a diver who went missing on Wednesday. Meanwhile, dive teams expect to be back out in the water on Sunday.
How will 2023 Medicaid cutbacks affect South Carolinians?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With news that Medicaid coverage will end to many recipients beginning in April 2023, WLTX reached out to South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (SCDHHS) to find out how that agency will handle notifications about eligibility within the state and how the federal action might impact South Carolinians.
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
Dominion Energy: Reduce energy use to protect electrical system
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A major provider of electricity in the South Carolina Midlands is urging residents to be judicious with their energy use due to a high demand recently placed on the grid due to extremely cold weather. Dominion Energy is advising residents to take various precautions to help...
Warming centers open across the Midlands with wind chill temps plummeting over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With wind chill temperatures expected to plummet to near zero in South Carolina this week, many Midlands cities and counties are opening up warming shelters for those in need. Here's a list of the warming shelters we know of so far. Check back for updates as...
Preparing for cold weather in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cold weather is expected to hit the Midlands causing concern for those on the roads and for those at home. A cautious outlook coming from SCDOT's Director or Strategic Communications, Ginny Jones. She says the agency has thousands of employees ready across the state incase of potentially dangerous conditions. She says crews are focusing preventative measures to the Upstate, but have them available across South Carolina.
Barricade situation in South Congaree ends but police still seeking info on suspects
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — South Congaree Police are asking the public to call if they have any information regarding two burglary suspects who police believed were barricaded in an abandoned home on Thursday. According to South Congaree Police, police were in the area of Dunbar Road and Church Street...
New opioid settlement worth up to $242 million to South Carolina, attorney general says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he has agreed to settlements with Teva, Allergan, CVS, and Walgreens for their roles in the opioid crisis. These companies have agreed to pay more than $17.3 billion to resolve claims nationally over the next 15 years. Assuming complete participation by all counties and eligible cities, South Carolina’s share of the funds from these settlements is $242 million, according to the Attorney General's office.
Disgraced former SC attorney Alex Murdaugh won't face death penalty in trial for death of wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh will not face the death penalty in his upcoming trial on charges that he killed his wife and son. “After carefully reviewing this case and all the surrounding facts, we have decided to seek life without parole for Alex Murdaugh," Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a statement released on Tuesday. "Because this is a pending case, we cannot comment further.”
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0