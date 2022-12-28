Rural Point Elementary School students practice life skills during field trip

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some students in Hanover County recently went on a unique field trip that allowed them to practice important life skills.

Students from Rural Point Elementary School embarked on a field trip before winter break to put a variety of skills they learned in class to the test, including knowledge in community safety, communication, reading, money counting and estimation. During the trip, students bought gifts for their families, practiced parking lot safety, went over manners and more.

And the best part of this exercise? The trip was made possible thanks to the coffee cart business managed by the students at Rural Point Elementary!

Students from Rural Point Elementary School during their field trip. Credit: Hanover County Public Schools / Facebook.

